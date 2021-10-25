Raiders sign TE Daniel Helm to active roster, OL Hroniss Grasu to practice squad

Oct 25, 2021 at 02:22 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent TE Daniel Helm, the club announced Monday.

Helm originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 before making stops with the San Francisco 49ers (2019, 2020-21), Kansas City Chiefs (2020) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020). The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight ends has played in five games, all with San Francisco.

A native of Chatham, Ill., Helm spent one season (2014) at Tennessee before playing out his collegiate career at Duke for three seasons (2016-18), appearing in 51 games collectively. He totaled 75 receptions for 804 yards and six touchdowns over his career.

Additionally, the club has signed OL Hroniss Grasu to the practice squad and placed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the COVID-19 Reserve list.

