Raiders sign ten undrafted free agents

Bushman: Played three years at BYU, seeing action in 39 games with 27 starts…Totaled 125 career receptions for 1,719 yards and nine TDs…Became just the third BYU tight end to have 500-or-more receiving yards in three straight seasons…Sidelined for his entire senior season in 2020 after suffering an Achilles injury in fall camp…Named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation's top collegiate tight end.

Crawford: Played four years at Notre Dame, playing in 38 games with 21 starts…Totaled 121 career tackles (82 solo), seven tackles for loss, four INTs, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries…As a graduate student in 2020, started 11 games at safety and served as team captain…Named All-ACC Honorable Mention.

Groshek: Played four years at Wisconsin, playing in 47 career games with two starts…Logged 235 career carries for 1,116 yards and seven TDs…Added 79 receptions for 611 yards and one TD…Four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection…Two-time team captain…As a senior, played in six games with two starts…Totaled 67 carries for 300 yards and two TDs.

Hamilton: Played one year at Duke after spending four years at Stanford…Played in 38 career games with 21 starts…A three time academic all-conference selection, earning Academic All-Pac-12 honors twice and receiving Academic All-ACC honors as a senior…Participated in three bowl games during his time at Stanford…As a graduate student at Duke, started all 11 games and blocked for an offensive attack that averaged 379.7 yards of total offense per game…Helped Duke register 33 offensive TDs, including 19 rushing on the ground.

Morrison: Played four years at Stony Brook, appearing in 40 games with 27 starts…Totaled 109 career tackles (85 solo), two INTs, 18 passes defensed, five tackles for loss and one forced fumble…As a senior, played in four games and posted 12 tackles (six) and one pass defensed…Second-team preseason All-CAA selection by Phil Steele Publications…Nominee for the National Football Foundation's William V. Campbell Trophy.

Ragas: Played four years at Louisiana, seeing action in 49 games and rushing for 3,572 career yards on 596 carries (6.0 avg.)…Recorded 38 career rushing TDs…Rushing yardage total ranks third in program history and TD total ranks sixth…Also totaled 49 career receptions for 427 yards and five TDs…A four-time All-Sun Belt Conference performer…As a senior, played in 11 games and earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors…Named a Pro Football Focus All-Sun Belt Conference First Team selection…Registered 758 rushing yards on 131 carries (5.7 avg.) with 10 TDs…Accounted for two additional TDs through the air.

Richardson: Played five years at Boston College, appearing in 50 games…Career totals include 316 tackles (175 solo), 32.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery…As a senior, played in 11 games and finished second on the team and fourth in the ACC with 99 tackles (47)…His tackle total ranked 11th in the nation…Also matched a career-high with 3.5 sacks for losses totaling 26 yards…Credited with eight tackles for loss…Notched double-digit tackles in five ACC games.

Stills: Played four years at West Virginia, seeing action in 43 games with 21 starts…Posted 85 career tackles (48 solo), 11.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, one INT, two passes defensed and one forced fumble…As a senior, started 10 games at nose tackle…Consensus All-American, earning first-team honors from Associated Press, Sporting News, ESPN, Bleacher Report and USA Today…Also garnered second-team All-American recognition from Walter Camp, FWAA, Phil Steele and The Athletic…Semifinalist for the Lott Trophy and a Senior CLASS Award semifinalist…Named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and first-team All-Big 12…Credited with 25 tackles (12), 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and one INT.

Stoner: Played five years at Oklahoma State, appearing in 52 career games with 35 starts…Totaled 191 career receptions for 2,378 yards and 17 TDs…Four-time first team Academic All-Big 12 selection and two-time team captain…First player to lead Oklahoma State in punt return yards in four different seasons...Finished his career ranked No. 6 in school history in receptions, No. 9 in receiving yards and No. 10 in receiving TDs…Logged five career 100-yard receiving games…Totaled 55 career punt returns for 372 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per return…As a senior, played in 11 games with 10 starts…Had 42 catches for 573 yards and four TDs, ranking second on the team in each category…Returned 15 punts for 91 yards on the season, averaging 6.1 yards per return to rank second in the Big 12…Named a preseason first-team All-Big 12 punt returner by Athlon Sports…Honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by coaches as both a wide receiver and punt returner.