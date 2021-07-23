Raiders sign third-round pick LB Divine Deablo

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick LB Divine Deablo, the club announced Friday.

A 6-foot-3, 226-pound linebacker out of Virginia Tech, Deablo was selected 80th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Deablo appeared in 51 games with 39 starts during his career with the Hokies, totaling 206 tackles (117 solo), a half-sack, six interceptions, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2020, Deablo started nine games and earned first-team All-ACC honors after recording 55 stops (32), four interceptions and one fumble recovery.