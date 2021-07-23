Raiders sign third-round pick LB Divine Deablo

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick LB Divine Deablo, the club announced Friday.
A 6-foot-3, 226-pound linebacker out of Virginia Tech, Deablo was selected 80th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Deablo appeared in 51 games with 39 starts during his career with the Hokies, totaling 206 tackles (117 solo), a half-sack, six interceptions, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2020, Deablo started nine games and earned first-team All-ACC honors after recording 55 stops (32), four interceptions and one fumble recovery.
A native of Winston-Salem, N.C., Deablo attended Mount Tabor High School, where he was a three-time Central-Piedmont 4A All-Conference selection and named All-Northwest conference as a senior. He was ranked a four-star prospect at wide receiver by ESPN.