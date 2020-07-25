Saturday, Jul 25, 2020 10:55 AM

Raiders sign third-round pick LB Tanner Muse

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
TannerMuse_Signed_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick LB Tanner Muse, the club announced Saturday.

Muse, a 6-foot-2, 227-pound versatile defensive playmaker, was selected 100th overall in the third round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

During five seasons at Clemson from 2015-19, Muse played safety for the program and appeared in 59 contests with 39 starts, the second-most appearances by a Tiger in school history. He recorded 192 tackles (105 solo), four sacks, seven interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery that was also returned for a touchdown while helping the school capture the 2016 and 2018 National Championship.

As a senior in 2019, Muse was named a Thorpe Award semifinalist, an award given annually to the nation's top defensive back. He also earned third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors and was voted a permanent team captain after starting in all 15 games, logging 55 tackles (37), two sacks, four interceptions and five passes defensed.

A native of Belmont, N.C., the converted linebacker for the Silver and Black attended South Point High School and was rated the No. 17 player in North Carolina by Rivals.com. He tallied 150 tackles and four interceptions, while adding 1,292 yards on 90 carries as a running back, tacking on seven receptions for 150 yards as a senior. He was named first-team All-State as a defensive player and earned a selection to the Shrine Bowl. Muse was also an outstanding baseball player during his prep career, recording a .474 batting average with five homeruns and 33 RBIs as a junior while playing center field.

