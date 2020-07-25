Raiders sign third-round pick LB Tanner Muse

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick LB Tanner Muse, the club announced Saturday.

Muse, a 6-foot-2, 227-pound versatile defensive playmaker, was selected 100th overall in the third round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

During five seasons at Clemson from 2015-19, Muse played safety for the program and appeared in 59 contests with 39 starts, the second-most appearances by a Tiger in school history. He recorded 192 tackles (105 solo), four sacks, seven interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery that was also returned for a touchdown while helping the school capture the 2016 and 2018 National Championship.

As a senior in 2019, Muse was named a Thorpe Award semifinalist, an award given annually to the nation's top defensive back. He also earned third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors and was voted a permanent team captain after starting in all 15 games, logging 55 tackles (37), two sacks, four interceptions and five passes defensed.