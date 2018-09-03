Raiders sign three to practice squad

Gafford: Originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent this past May…Waived by the Titans Aug. 31…Appeared in 27 games and made 23 starts over his two seasons at Wyoming (2016-17)…Totaled 103 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, six interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 11 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Sinkfield: Originally signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2013…Spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants in the 2013 offseason…Spent time (2014-16) in the Canadian Football League with both the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats…Signed to the Minnesota Vikings in both the 2016 and 2017 offseason but did not make the roster…Signed to the New York Jets practice squad as a free agent, Sept. 4, 2017…Waived by Jets Aug. 31, 2018.