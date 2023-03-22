Raiders sign TE Austin Hooper

Mar 22, 2023 at 02:17 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
AustinHooper_032223

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent TE Austin Hooper, the club announced Wednesday.

Hooper, a 6-foot-4, 254-pound tight end, joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round (81st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent his first four NFL seasons with the club before spending two seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2020-21). Hooper has appeared in 105 career games with 59 starts and totaled 339 receptions for 3,468 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Last season, Hooper played in 17 games with two starts for the Titans and recorded 41 receptions for 444 yards and two touchdowns. Since 2016, Hooper's 339 receptions rank fourth in the NFL amongst all tight ends, and he has recorded at least three touchdowns in six of his seven NFL seasons.

A native of San Mateo, Calif., Hooper played in 27 games in his two seasons at Stanford and caught 74 passes for 937 yards and eight touchdowns during his career. As a sophomore, Hooper was a Mackey Award finalist and was selected to the All-Pac-12 first team.

HooperSigning_032223

