Raiders sign TE Zach Gentry

Gentry, a 6-foot-8, 265-pound tight end, was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons (2019-22) in the NFL with the club, appearing in 40 games with 26 starts and totaling 39 receptions for 303 yards. He set career highs in receptions (19), receiving yards (167) and average yards per catch (8.8) in 2021.