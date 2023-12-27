Raiders sign TE Zach Gentry

Dec 27, 2023 at 02:14 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed TE Zach Gentry to the active roster from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.

Gentry, a 6-foot-8, 265-pound tight end, was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons (2019-22) in the NFL with the club, appearing in 40 games with 26 starts and totaling 39 receptions for 303 yards. He set career highs in receptions (19), receiving yards (167) and average yards per catch (8.8) in 2021.

A native of Albuquerque, NM, Gentry played in 33 games with 24 starts in his four seasons at Michigan and caught 49 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns.

Additionally, the Raiders have placed TE Jesper Horsted on the Reserve/Injured List and waived T Justin Herron.

