Raiders sign two linebackers, make COVID-19 transactions ahead of Week 17

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, March-Lillard has made stops with the Chiefs (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017), Dallas Cowboys (2017-2020), Tennessee Titans (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021) and New Orleans Saints (2021). The 6-foot, 222-pound linebacker has appeared in 61 games with five starts over his career, recording 29 tackles (20 solo) and three passes defensed.

Wilber rejoins the Silver and Black after originally signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2018, spending three seasons with the club. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker spent his first six years (2012-17) with the Dallas Cowboys after being selected by the club in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Wilber has appeared in 133 games with 17 starts over his career, compiling 104 tackles (70), 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Wilber has also tallied two tackles (one), one interception and one pass defensed in three postseason contests.