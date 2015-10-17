Raiders Sign Wide Receiver Walt Powell

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent WR Walt Powell, the club announced Saturday.

Powell joins the Raiders following stints with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the sixth round (196th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He comes to Oakland's active roster from the Bill's practice squad.

For his career, Powell has played in four games – all with the Jets in 2014. His career totals include eight kickoff returns for 233 yards (29.1 avg.) and 12 punt returns for 48 yards (4.0 avg.).

The 6-foot, 190-pounder played four seasons at Murray State, appearing in 43 games with 27 starts. Powell set school records with 2,650 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns to go along with 208 receptions. As a returner, the St. Louis, Mo., native gained 950 yards and one touchdown on 34 kickoff returns and 486 yards and three touchdowns on 35 punt returns.