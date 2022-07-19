Raiders sign WR Isaiah Zuber

Jul 19, 2022 at 01:54 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Isaiah Zuber, the club announced Tuesday.

Zuber joins the Raiders after stints on the practice squads for the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets in 2021. Zuber, who originally signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020, has appeared in four career games and totaled two receptions for 29 yards and two rushing attempts for 21 yards.

A native of Decatur, Ga., Zuber played three seasons at Kansas State (2016-18) before spending his final college season at Mississippi State (2019). As a senior at Mississippi State, he played in 13 games with three starts and caught 14 passes for 211 yards and two TDs. He left Kansas State with 127 career receptions for 1,321 yards and 11 TDs, both top-10 marks in program history.

Additionally, the Raiders have placed DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. and DT Bilal Nichols on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Advertising