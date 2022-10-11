Raiders sign WR Albert Wilson to active roster

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed WR Albert Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Tuesday.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound wide receiver joins the Raiders after spending time with the Miami Dolphins (2019 and 2021) and Kansas City Chiefs (2014-17). He has played in 89 games with 38 starts over his seven-year career, recording 218 receptions for 2,499 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also rushed 27 times for 160 yards and one touchdown, while completing 2-of-3 passes for 72 yards and one touchdown.

A native of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Wilson played collegiately at Georgia State (2010-13) and left as the school's all-time leader in receptions (175), receiving yards (3,190) and receiving touchdowns (23).

Additionally, the Raiders have signed WR Tyron Johnson and CB Tyler Hall to the practice squad. Johnson began the season on the team's active roster and has appeared in seven games for the Raiders since 2021, returning eight kickoffs for 156 yards (19.5 avg.). Hall has made stops with the Atlanta Falcons (2020) and Los Angeles Rams (2021), appearing in 12 career games and recording two tackles.