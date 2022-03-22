Raiders sign WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson joins the Raiders after spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City, helping the Chiefs to six postseason appearances. Robinson, who was originally drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round (126th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, has appeared in 97 career games with 41 starts and totaled 145 receptions for 1,679 yards with 14 touchdowns. In 13 career postseason games, Robinson has recorded 14 catches for 220 yards with one touchdown.