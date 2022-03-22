Raiders sign WR Demarcus Robinson

Mar 22, 2022 at 04:57 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
DemarcusRobinson_032222
Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Demarcus Robinson, the club announced Tuesday.

Robinson joins the Raiders after spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City, helping the Chiefs to six postseason appearances. Robinson, who was originally drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round (126th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, has appeared in 97 career games with 41 starts and totaled 145 receptions for 1,679 yards with 14 touchdowns. In 13 career postseason games, Robinson has recorded 14 catches for 220 yards with one touchdown.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 202-pound wide receiver played in all 17 games with 10 starts, totaling 25 receptions for 264 yards with three touchdowns.

A native of Fort Valley, Ga., Robinson appeared in 32 games with 20 starts at Florida. He finished his collegiate career with 106 receptions for 1,355 yards with nine touchdowns.

Photos: New Raiders WR Demarcus Robinson

View photos of new Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in action.

WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
1 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
2 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
3 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
4 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
5 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

David Dermer/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
6 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Ed Zurga/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
7 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Peter Aiken/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
8 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Alex Brandon/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
9 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
10 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
11 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
12 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
13 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Ed Zurga/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
14 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Steven Senne/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
15 / 15

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign DT Kyle Peko

In 2021, Peko played in eight games with three starts for Tennessee, setting career highs with 10 tackles (seven), two sacks and one forced fumble.
news

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black after stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2019-20) and New England Patriots (2017-18). 
news

Raiders sign LB Kyler Fackrell

The linebacker has appeared in 86 games with 19 starts over his career, totaling 143 tackles, 23.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
news

Raiders sign T Brandon Parker

Parker rejoins the Silver and Black after originally being selected by the club in the third round (65th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign LB Micah Kiser

Kiser joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Denver Broncos (2021) and Los Angeles Rams (2018-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign QB Garrett Gilbert

Over his career, Gilbert has appeared in eight games with two starts, completing 43-of-75 attempts for 477 yards with one touchdown against one interception for a passer rating of 75.3.
news

Raiders acquire Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send the Packers the team's first- and second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign RB Ameer Abdullah

The running back has appeared in 91 career games with 23 starts, totaling 409 carries for 1,574 yards and six touchdowns.
news

Raiders sign CB Anthony Averett

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound cornerback started all 14 games he appeared in during a breakout season.
news

Raiders sign DT Bilal Nichols

Nichols has appeared in 60 games with 49 starts, recording 146 tackles (77 solo), 11 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
news

Raiders sign WR Mack Hollins

Hollins, who was originally drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and has appeared in 65 games with eight starts.
Advertising