Raiders sign WR Demarcus Robinson

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Demarcus Robinson, the club announced Tuesday.
Robinson joins the Raiders after spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City, helping the Chiefs to six postseason appearances. Robinson, who was originally drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round (126th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, has appeared in 97 career games with 41 starts and totaled 145 receptions for 1,679 yards with 14 touchdowns. In 13 career postseason games, Robinson has recorded 14 catches for 220 yards with one touchdown.
Last season, the 6-foot-1, 202-pound wide receiver played in all 17 games with 10 starts, totaling 25 receptions for 264 yards with three touchdowns.
A native of Fort Valley, Ga., Robinson appeared in 32 games with 20 starts at Florida. He finished his collegiate career with 106 receptions for 1,355 yards with nine touchdowns.
