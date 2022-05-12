Raiders sign WR Keelan Cole 

May 12, 2022
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Keelan Cole, the club announced Thursday.

Cole enters his sixth NFL season and first with the Raiders after making stops with the New York Jets (2021) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20). Cole, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2017, has appeared in 79 career games with 34 starts, totaling 187 receptions for 2,691 yards and 13 TDs.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound wide receiver played in 15 games with 11 starts for the Jets, recording 28 receptions for 449 yards and one TD. He set career highs in receptions (55) and receiving touchdowns (five) in 2020, while his career-high 748 receiving yards in 2017 were the most by an undrafted rookie in Jaguars' franchise history.

A native of Louisville, Ky., Cole was a three-year starter (2013-16) at Kentucky Wesleyan College., where he appeared in 32 career games and compiled 205 receptions for 4,303 yads and 53 TDs.

Additionally, the Raiders have released QB Garrett Gilbert.

