Raiders sign WR Keelan Cole to active roster, place WR DJ Turner on reserve/injured list

Sep 14, 2022 at 01:57 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed WR Keelan Cole to the active roster and signed C Billy Price and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.

Cole is in his sixth NFL season and first with the Raiders after making stops with the New York Jets (2021) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20). Cole, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2017, has appeared in 79 career games with 34 starts, totaling 187 receptions for 2,691 yards and 13 TDs.

Price enters his fifth season in the NFL after originally being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round (21st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft and was traded to the New York Giants before the start of the 2021 season. During his four-year career, Price has played in 58 games with 34 starts. He played in 16 games with 15 starts at center for the Giants last season.

Robey-Coleman originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and spent four seasons with the club (2013-16). He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-19), Philadelphia Eagles (2020) and Detroit Lions (2021). Over his nine-year career, Robey-Coleman has appeared in 127 games with 30 starts, totaling 321 tackles (261 solo), five sacks, six interceptions, 49 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. He has played in four postseason contests and recorded eight tackles (seven) and four passes defensed.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed WR DJ Turner on the Reserve/Injured List.

