Raiders, Smith's take Las Vegas families on 'Holiday Huddle' shopping spree

HENDERSON, Nev. – For the second straight year, the Las Vegas Raiders and Smith's Food & Drug Stores this week hosted select Las Vegas families for a "Holiday Huddle" shopping spree to fulfill their wish list. Raiders rookies Brittain Brown, Luke Masterson, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Raiders Alumnus Roy Hart and Raiderette Katsura, along with Raiders and Smith's staffs, were on hand to support this cause.

These families, who have struggled during the pandemic to make ends meet, were selected by Project 150, a local nonprofit which provides support and services from clothing, food, and school supplies to displaced and disadvantaged high school students.

Each family received a $1,000 Smith's gift card to purchase groceries, clothes, and toys and were accompanied by the Raiders players and Raiderettes Katsura, Kylee S., Lilah and Melody during a special day of shopping at the vast Smith's Marketplace at Sky Canyon in Henderson.

This charitable event comes on the heels of the Raiders providing Thanksgiving meals to food-insecure Southern Nevada families. The Raiders offensive line joined with Raiders Alumni, Raiderettes, Raiders and Three Square Food Bank staff to distribute 600 meal boxes during a drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium. Maxx Crosby distributed gift cards to 100 students at Griffith Elementary School in Las Vegas to help their families purchase Thanksgiving meals while Tashawn Bower and Nate Hobbs donated and distributed Thanksgiving meals to families during an event at Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas.