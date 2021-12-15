Raiders, Smith's take Las Vegas families on 'Holiday Huddle' shopping spree

Dec 14, 2021 at 04:15 PM
Raiders Public Relations
holiday-shop-thumb-release-121421

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders and Smith's Food & Drug Stores this week hosted select Las Vegas families for a "Holiday Huddle" shopping spree to fulfill their wish list. Raiders center Andre James, guard Alex Leatherwood, tackle Brandon Parker and long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes Kristina, Maddie, Madyson and Whitney along with Raiders and Smith's staffs, were on hand to support this cause. These families were selected by Project 150 and have struggled during the pandemic to make ends meet.

Each family received a $1000 Smith's gift card to purchase groceries, clothes, and toys and were accompanied by Raiders players and Raiderettes during a special day of shopping at Smith's Marketplace at Sky Canyon. Project 150 is a Nevada nonprofit organization that provides support and services from clothing, food, and school supplies to displaced and disadvantaged high school students.

This charitable event comes on the heels of the Raiders and Smith's teaming up to provide Thanksgiving meals to food-insecure Southern Nevada families. The Raiders, the Raiders Foundation, and Smith's made financial donations to purchase Thanksgiving meal boxes, which were assembled and distributed during a drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium.

Related Content

news

Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole sign multi-year extensions with the Raiders

The Raiders' duo is here to stay as the team signed the specialists to contract extensions.
news

Raiders place Drake and Kwiatkoski on IR, sign Compton to practice squad

The Raiders also designated safety Tyree Gillespie and defensive tackle Darius Philon to return from IR.
news

Raiders engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshop

Members of the Raiders spent the day engaging with Southern Nevada youth, connecting in shared interests including music, sports, pop culture and character development.
news

Darren Waller named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Considered one of the NFL's most prestigious honors, the award recognizes a player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
news

Raiders promote FB Sutton Smith to active roster

The fullback has appeared in two games this season for the Silver and Black.
news

Run-DMC's Rev Run to perform at halftime on Sunday

The front man of seminal hip-hop group Run-DMC, Rev Run has sold tens of millions of records worldwide and is widely credited for ushering rap music into mainstream culture.
news

Steve Hill to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Hill's early and constant advocacy on behalf of the Raiders and unwavering support was a crucial element to the Silver & Black's relocation to Southern Nevada.
news

Vanessa Hudgens to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Hudgens rose to fame portraying Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's breakaway sensation High School Musical film series, which brought her significant mainstream success.
news

Raiders sign long snapper Carson Tinker to active roster

The 6-foot, 237-pound long snapper has made stops with the Jaguars, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Raiders assist community by providing Thanksgiving meals

Raiders, LVRFA members and alumni including Roy Hart and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson assisted with the distribution during the drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders honor veterans and active military during Salute to Service

The Raiders are commemorating Salute to Service through several activations to honor our veterans and active military.
