Raiders, Smith's take Las Vegas families on 'Holiday Huddle' shopping spree

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders and Smith's Food & Drug Stores this week hosted select Las Vegas families for a "Holiday Huddle" shopping spree to fulfill their wish list. Raiders center Andre James, guard Alex Leatherwood, tackle Brandon Parker and long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes Kristina, Maddie, Madyson and Whitney along with Raiders and Smith's staffs, were on hand to support this cause. These families were selected by Project 150 and have struggled during the pandemic to make ends meet.

Each family received a $1000 Smith's gift card to purchase groceries, clothes, and toys and were accompanied by Raiders players and Raiderettes during a special day of shopping at Smith's Marketplace at Sky Canyon. Project 150 is a Nevada nonprofit organization that provides support and services from clothing, food, and school supplies to displaced and disadvantaged high school students.