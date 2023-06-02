Raiders to stream live coverage from 2023 Content Day

The start to the 2023 season will be here in just 100 days, but before that, players will put on their gameday uniforms for the team's annual Content Day on Monday, June 5.
Players participate in everything from posing for headshots and portraits to recording promotional videos and social content at different stations on the team's indoor practice field.
On a special edition of Raiders Roundtable, Silver and Black Productions will livestream coverage from 2023 Content Day on the Raiders' YouTube.
From 8-11:30 a.m. PT, JT The Brick, Q Myers and analyst Eric Allen will break down all the action, plus the trio will be joined by General Manager Dave Ziegler and a full lineup of players throughout the stream.
Follow along on the Raiders' Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Raiders.com to keep up with all things 2023 Content Day.
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.