Raiders support annual 'National Night Out'

Oct 05, 2022 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Photos: Raiders take part in National Night Out

The Las Vegas Raiders were at Water Street Plaza in Henderson and Kianga Isoke Palacio Park in Las Vegas to engage the community during National Night Out.

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders last night participated in a pair of events to support "National Night Out," the annual event that promotes police and community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer.

Raiders player Tashawn Bower joined with members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Bolden Area Command to engage with the community at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park in Las Vegas, where the Silver and Black conducted a Raiders Junior Training Camp (RJTC). Bower participated as a coach at the RJTC, a free 60-minute youth football clinic that focuses on exercises and providing a safe and fun environment for children. The RJTC's curriculum was developed so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.

The Raiders also maintained a presence at the Henderson Police Department's "National Night Out" at Water Street Plaza, hosting a Raider Nation on Location (RNOL), an innovative campaign that brings the Raiders face-to-face with the Raider Nation and beyond. Those in attendance at the Water Street Plaza event got the chance to play games to win free signed memorabilia and Raiders gear and try on an authentic Raiders football uniform to "Dress Like a Pro."

"National Night Out" focuses on building relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.

Advertising