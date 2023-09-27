Raiders support City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League

Sep 27, 2023 at 04:26 PM
Las Vegas Raiders players AJ Cole and Jakob Johnson spent their lone day off during this week engaging with veterans and members of the Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League at one of their practices this week to encourage and provide advice as the team prepares for their upcoming regional tournament in Buffalo, NY.

The Raiders teamed with the City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League to inspire and promote inclusion for individuals with diverse abilities. This event included 30 guests and was held at the Dula Community Center in Las Vegas.

The USA Wheelchair Football League was founded in 2020, and has helped athletes and coaches, including veterans, get in the game. This league is the first of its kind for adults with disabilities to reach their highest potential through a competitive, fast-paced, team sport.

There are four regional tournaments for the USA Wheelchair Football League, teams must compete in two of the tournaments to be able to qualify for the post-season tournament. The Las Vegas team competed in the Chicago tournament back in August and are looking forward to head to Buffalo this weekend.

ColeJohnson_092723

