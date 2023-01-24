Raiders surprise Special Olympics Nevada athlete with Super Bowl tickets

During his time with the Silver and Black and even before then during his college years at North Carolina State, the Raiders punter has been a devout advocate for the children and adults who are part of Special Olympics Nevada, supporting athletes with continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other athletes and the community.

Sandra is the latest to receive Super Bowl tickets from the Las Vegas Raiders in appreciation for making positive contributions to our community. The Raiders bestowed a Super Surprise on Joseph Uy in recognition of his commitment and dedication to his school. He was principal at Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School and assumed the added duties of substitute teacher, cafeteria worker and could even be seen handling custodial duties.

Last year, the Raiders also surprised Liz Groesbeck, a UNLV medical student who helped save a hit-and-run crash victim's life on the way to a Raiders preseason game in 2021, with Super Bowl tickets. Raiders fans Andres and Susanna Caja were both injured, and Andres' left arm was severed in the crash. The Raiders also surprised the Cajas with Super Bowl tickets.

Tight end Darren Waller, the Raiders' 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, surprised Paul Vautrinot, executive director of the Shine A Light Foundation, and his wife Kaylin with tickets to Super Bowl LVI. The Shine A Light Foundation helps the homeless in Las Vegas area – specifically focused on those living in the underground flood channels – find access to housing and treatment centers.