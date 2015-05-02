Raiders Take Kansas LB Ben Heeney in the 5th Round

**
2014 (Sr.)**: Named Fourth Team All-America by Phil Steele Magazine... Honorable Mention Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year... Selected as a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honoree by the Associated Press, conference coaches, 247sports.com, ESPN.com, Phil Steele Magazine, Waco Tribune-Herald, FOXSports.com and CBSSports.com... Voted a team captain for the second-straight season... Invited to play in the 2015 East-West Shrine Game following the season... Started all 12 games in 2014... Finished the regular season with 127 tackles, one shy of the conference lead... Led the NCAA and Big 12 in solo tackles with 7.3 per outing...Recorded the 2014 Big 12 single-game high 21 tackles at Texas Tech – 17 of which were solo tackles - marking the second-most in a single game in conference history... Tackled in double digits seven times on the year... Finished his career with 335 total tackles which is eighth best in KU history... He also recorded 35.5 tackles-for-loss in his career which ranks fourth best in the Kansas record book... Opened his senior campaign with a team-high 11 tackles vs. SEMO... Collected 15 tackles, tying a then-career-high, and posted one tackle- for-loss at Duke... Boasted seven solo tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage and a forced fumble against Central Michigan... Totaled 10 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery against Texas... Posted six tackles and two tackles-for-loss at West Virginia... Logged a game-high 14 tackles and a sack to go with 3.5 tackles for loss against Oklahoma State... Boasted the most single-game tackles at KU since 1979 and a Big 12 Conference season-high, along with a personal-best, 21 total stops along with an interception at Texas Tech... Logged his sixth double-digit tackling effort of 2014 with 10 tackles and carried the ball once for no gain at Baylor... Garnered seven tackles against Iowa State... Led the field with 11 total tackles against TCU... Contributed nine tackles - including one behind the line of scrimmage - forced a fumble and recorded one quarterback hurry at Oklahoma... Provided six tackles, including one in the backfield, at K-state.
2013 (Jr.)**: Selected as an All-Big 12 First Team selection by Phil Steele Magazine and an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by the conference coaches, Associated Press, San Antonio Express-News, Athlon Sports and the Waco Tribune-Herald after he finished fourth in the conference with 8.7 tackles per game and ranked fifth in tackles-for-loss per game with 1.15...Played in 10 games, starting all 10 at MLB...Missed the Oklahoma and Baylor games with an injury... Finished with a team-best 88 total stops, including 11.5 tackles for loss and the first three interceptions of his career... Reached double figures in tackles in six of his 10 games played, including four Big 12 contests... Tallied four tackles, all solos, in KU's win over South Dakota...Credited with 1.0 sack for a loss of four yards vs. the Coyotes... Turned in a career-best 15 tackles at Rice... Also had 2.5 TFLs, 1.0 sack and two pass breakups... Had his first career interception to go along with 10 tackles, one pass breakup and 0.5 TFL vs. LA Tech... Led KU with 12 tackles, including seven solos, in the TTU game... Recorded aninterception for the second-straight game...Also had 2.0 TFLs vs. the Red Raiders... Had two tackles at TCU, including 1.0TFL,beforeleavingthegamewithaninjury...Returned from injury vs.Texas collecting a team-high nine tackles... Led KU with 11 tackles, including two TFLs, and a quarterback hurry at Oklahoma State... Had four tackles, including a TFL, plus an interception which he returned 28 yards in KU's win over West Virginia... Tallied 11 tackles and one quarterback hurry at Iowa State... Led KU with 10 tackles vs. Kansas State, including 1.5 TFLs.
2012 (So.): Garnered All-Big 12 Second Team honors by the league's coaches as well as the Associated Press and Phil Steele Magazine... Started all 12 games at middle linebacker... Ranked third in the Big 12 in total tackles (112) and tackles per game (9.3)... Also ranked fifth in the league in TFLs (12.0)... His 12 TFLs produced a loss of 31 yards... Also had a sack, a forced fumble and two pass breakups... Had five games with double-digit tackles... Made first career start and collected five tackles against South Dakota State... Recorded 12 stops at Northern Illinois... Made a career-high 14 tackles, including a pair of TFLs and a forced fumble, at Kansas State... Had nine stops, including seven solos, against Oklahoma State... Totaled 13 stops against Texas and added a pass breakup... Recorded 13 tackles, incluing a solo TFL and a quarterback hurry, at Baylor... Made nine tackles, including two TFLs, at Texas Tech... Registered 13 tackles, including one TFL, against Iowa State... Collected a career-best four TFLs, including first sack, along with eight total tackles at West Virginia.
2011 (Fr.): Played in all 12 contests, seeing time on defense as well as special teams... Made collegiate debut against McNeese State, recording two tackles, including one solo stop... Had single tackles against Northern Illinois, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Texas... Matched season high with two tackles against Kansas State... One of 10 true freshmen to play in 2011.
High School: Ranked as the 12th-best player in the state of Kansas and the 58th-best outside linebacker in the nation according to Rivals.com... Named to the Wichita Eagle's Top 11 football team... Named 5A first-team all-state by the Topeka Capital-Journal as a running back... Rushed for 2,083 yards and 39 touchdowns on 246 carries as a senior, setting school records in both yards and touchdowns in a season... Ran for a school-record 333 yards against Salina Central... Defensively recorded 143 career tackles, including 14 for loss... Added four interceptions.
Personal: Born in Overland Park, Kansas... Son of Joe and Mitzi Heeney... Has one brother... Father and two uncles played baseball at KU... Majoring in liberal arts and sciences.
