Raiders Take Kansas LB Ben Heeney in the 5th Round

2014 (Sr.)**: Named Fourth Team All-America by Phil Steele Magazine... Honorable Mention Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year... Selected as a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honoree by the Associated Press, conference coaches, 247sports.com, ESPN.com, Phil Steele Magazine, Waco Tribune-Herald, FOXSports.com and CBSSports.com... Voted a team captain for the second-straight season... Invited to play in the 2015 East-West Shrine Game following the season... Started all 12 games in 2014... Finished the regular season with 127 tackles, one shy of the conference lead... Led the NCAA and Big 12 in solo tackles with 7.3 per outing...Recorded the 2014 Big 12 single-game high 21 tackles at Texas Tech – 17 of which were solo tackles - marking the second-most in a single game in conference history... Tackled in double digits seven times on the year... Finished his career with 335 total tackles which is eighth best in KU history... He also recorded 35.5 tackles-for-loss in his career which ranks fourth best in the Kansas record book... Opened his senior campaign with a team-high 11 tackles vs. SEMO... Collected 15 tackles, tying a then-career-high, and posted one tackle- for-loss at Duke... Boasted seven solo tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage and a forced fumble against Central Michigan... Totaled 10 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery against Texas... Posted six tackles and two tackles-for-loss at West Virginia... Logged a game-high 14 tackles and a sack to go with 3.5 tackles for loss against Oklahoma State... Boasted the most single-game tackles at KU since 1979 and a Big 12 Conference season-high, along with a personal-best, 21 total stops along with an interception at Texas Tech... Logged his sixth double-digit tackling effort of 2014 with 10 tackles and carried the ball once for no gain at Baylor... Garnered seven tackles against Iowa State... Led the field with 11 total tackles against TCU... Contributed nine tackles - including one behind the line of scrimmage - forced a fumble and recorded one quarterback hurry at Oklahoma... Provided six tackles, including one in the backfield, at K-state.