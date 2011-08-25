Raiders Take Pryor in Supplemental Draft

Aug 25, 2011 at 04:09 PM
082511pryor-signs-story.jpg

The Raiders selected former Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor in the 3rd round of the NFL's supplemental draft. He signed his contract and joined the Raiders at their Napa Valley Training Complex Thursday, August 25. Photo by Tony Gonzales.


The Oakland Raiders selected Terrelle Pryor, QB, Ohio State, in the 18thposition of Round 3 of the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft Monday, August 22.

Pryor signed his rookie contract and joined the Raiders at their Napa Valley Training Complex Thursday evening.

Pryor passed for 6,177 yards and rushed for 2,164 yards, accounting for 76 touchdowns (57 passing, 17 rushing and two receiving) in his three-year collegiate career. Pryor was a three-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection and led Ohio State to a Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl victory as a sophomore in 2009.

Last season, he threw for for 2,772 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 135 times for 754 including four TDs.

In 2009, Pryor completed 167 of 295 pass attempts for 2,094 yards with 18 TDs and led Ohio State in rushing with 779 yards.

As a true freshman in 2008, Pryor was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year  after completing 100 of 165 pass attempts for 1,311 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he ran for 631 yards and six TDs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

