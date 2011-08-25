Raiders Take Pryor in Supplemental Draft

The Raiders selected former Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor in the 3rd round of the NFL's supplemental draft. He signed his contract and joined the Raiders at their Napa Valley Training Complex Thursday, August 25. Photo by Tony Gonzales.



The Oakland Raiders selected Terrelle Pryor, QB, Ohio State, in the 18thposition of Round 3 of the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft Monday, August 22.

Pryor signed his rookie contract and joined the Raiders at their Napa Valley Training Complex Thursday evening.

Pryor passed for 6,177 yards and rushed for 2,164 yards, accounting for 76 touchdowns (57 passing, 17 rushing and two receiving) in his three-year collegiate career. Pryor was a three-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection and led Ohio State to a Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl victory as a sophomore in 2009.

Last season, he threw for for 2,772 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 135 times for 754 including four TDs.

In 2009, Pryor completed 167 of 295 pass attempts for 2,094 yards with 18 TDs and led Ohio State in rushing with 779 yards.