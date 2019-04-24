Raiders to announce NFL Draft Day 3 selections from Las Vegas Stadium construction site

The Raiders will announce NFL Draft Day 3 selections in the fourth and fifth rounds from the Las Vegas Stadium construction site. Construction workers from the Las Vegas Stadium project will make the selections and will be supported by Raiderettes.

The Raiders presently have one pick in the fourth (fourth in the round, No. 106 overall) and one in the fifth (second in the round, No. 140 overall). Teams have a maximum of five minutes to make selections in those rounds and, barring trades, the Raiders are anticipated to be on the clock for the 106th overall selection at around 9:10 a.m. and for the 140th overall selection at around Noon.