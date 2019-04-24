Raiders to announce NFL Draft Day 3 selections from Las Vegas Stadium construction site

The Raiders will announce NFL Draft Day 3 selections in the fourth and fifth rounds from the Las Vegas Stadium construction site. Construction workers from the Las Vegas Stadium project will make the selections and will be supported by Raiderettes.
The Raiders presently have one pick in the fourth (fourth in the round, No. 106 overall) and one in the fifth (second in the round, No. 140 overall). Teams have a maximum of five minutes to make selections in those rounds and, barring trades, the Raiders are anticipated to be on the clock for the 106th overall selection at around 9:10 a.m. and for the 140th overall selection at around Noon.
The Raiders have chosen unique locations to announce Draft Day 3 selections live on the NFL Network and on NFL.com for the past four years. Last year, the Raiders made Day 3 Draft picks from Nellis Air Force Base inside the hangar that houses the Thunderbirds. In 2017, the Raiders made the announcements in Las Vegas in front of the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. In 2016, the Raiders announced the draft picks from Mexico City and in 2015, Raiders selections were broadcast from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif.
An exclusive first look at the plans for Allegiant Stadium.
Here is a sampling of special team announcements during Day 3 of the NFL Draft:
- ARIZONA CARDINALS: Picks will be announced from the famed O.K. CORRAL in Tombstone, Ariz.
- BUFALLO BILLS: In celebration of the League's 100 season, the team is partnering with ROCHESTER, N.Y., one of the NFL's Original Towns.
- CLEVELAND BROWNS: Former Browns players will make picks from the ROCK and ROLL HALL OF FAME.
- DENVER BRONCOS: Draft picks will be announced at the WINTER PARK SKI MOUNTAIN.
- DETROIT LIONS: Team selections will be announced from the HENRY FORD MUSEUM OF AMERICAN INNOVATION in Dearborn, Mich.
- LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Picks will be made internationally from MEXICO CITY.
- LOS ANGELES RAMS: The team will showcase their NEW STADIUM CONSTRUCTION SITE in Los Angeles, Calif.
- NEW YORK GIANTS: Draft pick announcements to be made by children from the "MAKE-A-WISH" CASTLE in Monroe, N.J.
- NEW YORK JETS: Picks will be made by Black Knights parachuting into the WEST POINT MILITARY BASE.
- OAKLAND RAIDERS: The team will showcase their NEW STADIUM CONSTRUCTION SITE in Las Vegas, Nev.
- WASHINGTON REDSKINS: Picks will be made directly from the nation's capital along THE NATIONAL MALL.
The 2019 NFL Draft will be held Thursday, April 25 – Saturday, April 27 and televised nationally by NFL network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deports, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, TuneIn Radio and ESPN Radio. Live streaming will also be available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com.
Allegiant Stadium Live Cam
See the latest live shot of Allegiant Stadium right next to the Las Vegas Strip.