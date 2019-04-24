Raiders to announce NFL Draft Day 3 selections from Las Vegas Stadium construction site

Apr 24, 2019 at 12:47 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
day3pick-v2-main-042419

Live Stadium Cam

The Raiders will announce NFL Draft Day 3 selections in the fourth and fifth rounds from the Las Vegas Stadium construction site. Construction workers from the Las Vegas Stadium project will make the selections and will be supported by Raiderettes.

The Raiders presently have one pick in the fourth (fourth in the round, No. 106 overall) and one in the fifth (second in the round, No. 140 overall). Teams have a maximum of five minutes to make selections in those rounds and, barring trades, the Raiders are anticipated to be on the clock for the 106th overall selection at around 9:10 a.m. and for the 140th overall selection at around Noon.

The Raiders have chosen unique locations to announce Draft Day 3 selections live on the NFL Network and on NFL.com for the past four years. Last year, the Raiders made Day 3 Draft picks from Nellis Air Force Base inside the hangar that houses the Thunderbirds. In 2017, the Raiders made the announcements in Las Vegas in front of the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. In 2016, the Raiders announced the draft picks from Mexico City and in 2015, Raiders selections were broadcast from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif.

Allegiant Stadium: First Look

An exclusive first look at the plans for Allegiant Stadium.

allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-10
1 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-8
2 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-7
3 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-14
4 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-11
5 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-17
6 / 17
Las Vegas Raiders - Interiors - 100 Main Concourse Club Open 02 1
7 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-1
8 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-4
9 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-12
10 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-5
11 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-3
12 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-15
13 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-16
14 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-9
15 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-2
16 / 17
allegiant-stadium-gallery-update-13
17 / 17
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here is a sampling of special team announcements during Day 3 of the NFL Draft:

  • ARIZONA CARDINALS: Picks will be announced from the famed O.K. CORRAL in Tombstone, Ariz.
  • BUFALLO BILLS: In celebration of the League's 100 season, the team is partnering with ROCHESTER, N.Y., one of the NFL's Original Towns.
  • CLEVELAND BROWNS: Former Browns players will make picks from the ROCK and ROLL HALL OF FAME.
  • DENVER BRONCOS: Draft picks will be announced at the WINTER PARK SKI MOUNTAIN.
  • DETROIT LIONS: Team selections will be announced from the HENRY FORD MUSEUM OF AMERICAN INNOVATION in Dearborn, Mich.
  • LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Picks will be made internationally from MEXICO CITY.
  • LOS ANGELES RAMS: The team will showcase their NEW STADIUM CONSTRUCTION SITE in Los Angeles, Calif.
  • NEW YORK GIANTS: Draft pick announcements to be made by children from the "MAKE-A-WISH" CASTLE in Monroe, N.J.
  • NEW YORK JETS: Picks will be made by Black Knights parachuting into the WEST POINT MILITARY BASE.
  • OAKLAND RAIDERS: The team will showcase their NEW STADIUM CONSTRUCTION SITE in Las Vegas, Nev.
  • WASHINGTON REDSKINS: Picks will be made directly from the nation's capital along THE NATIONAL MALL.

The 2019 NFL Draft will be held Thursday, April 25 – Saturday, April 27 and televised nationally by NFL network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deports, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, TuneIn Radio and ESPN Radio. Live streaming will also be available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com.

live-cam

Allegiant Stadium Live Cam

See the latest live shot of Allegiant Stadium right next to the Las Vegas Strip.

VIEW NOW

Related Content

news

Brooks: 5 prospects who could be available for Raiders on Day 2

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks breaks down five prospects who could potentially be on the Silver and Black's radar with the No. 86 pick.

news

Raiders 2022 Draft Primer: How to watch, draft order, when the Raiders pick and more

Everything you need to know with the draft kicking off on Thursday.

news

Five years in the making: How the NFL, Las Vegas worked to bring the draft to the desert

The NFL Draft in Las Vegas is on pace to be even bigger than it was when it was postponed in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

news

Iconic Las Vegas sign lit up Silver and Black to celebrate the NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is rolling into town and the city of Las Vegas kicked off the festivities in a Silver and Black fashion.

news

Raiders engage in community activities around NFL Draft in Las Vegas

In addition to serving as the host NFL team, the Raiders are planning additional unique local programming as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to the residents of Southern Nevada.

news

Raiders Mailbag: A pair of sneaky good linebackers could fall into the Raiders' lap

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards evaluates a few players who fans could see being drafted by the Silver and Black next week.

news

Dave Ziegler gives his blueprint for what type of players the Raiders are looking to draft

'We want people who are passionate about their jobs,' the general manager said ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders 2022 Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

Take a look at the latest draft projections of whom the Raiders might select with the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How might the Silver and Black address their defense in the draft?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few more questions with exactly two weeks left until the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

news

Notable Picks: Lightning has struck before at No. 86 in the NFL Draft

The Raiders are in possession of the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a pick that has produced three NFL Hall of Famers.

news

ESPN analyst Jordan Reid predicts Raiders taking a DT with third-round selection

The countdown to the draft is on and ESPN's Reid is projecting the Raiders to beef up their defense and offensive line in his seven-round mock draft.

news

Road to the Draft: Bubba Bolden's legendary high school career in Las Vegas kickstarted his dreams of reaching the NFL

'Vegas is what made me, so I would be thankful to be back there,' Miami safety Bubba Bolden told Raiders.com.

Advertising