Raiders to honor Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Branch at halftime

Dec 01, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – Raiders Legend Cliff Branch will be honored at halftime this Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Branch was posthumously enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 6, 2022, and a number of unique elements are under wraps and will be unveiled on Sunday to pay tribute to one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history who, when he retired in 1985, held several Raiders records, including longest reception which still stands (99 yards from Jim Plunkett at Washington on Oct. 2, 1983).

Branch led the Raiders in receiving yards six times and in touchdown receptions five times during his 14-year career when he helped lead the Silver and Black to three Super Bowl victories (XI, XV, XVIII). The three-time First-Team All-Pro performer and four-time Pro Bowler is remembered as one of the game's top postseason performers.

The Branch family, including his sister Elaine Anderson, will be joined by a group of Raiders Pro Football Hall of Famers for his Ring of Excellence presentation during the halftime tribute that will include Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter. Fans in attendance will receive a giveaway item to commemorate Branch's storied career which culminated with his inclusion into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Branch will be the first posthumous recipient of a Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence under the revised policy, which previously was presented only to individuals alive at the time of enshrinement with their class. Raiders Owner Mark Davis, a member of the Hall's Board of Trustees, championed the drive to change the Hall's past practice of limiting Rings of Excellence to living enshrinees.

Photos: Best of WR Cliff Branch's career as a Raider

Take a look back at photos from Raiders legend Cliff Branch's historic career in the Silver and Black.

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
1 / 20

