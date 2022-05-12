Raiders to host Arizona Cardinals for 2022 home opener at Allegiant Stadium

The first peek at the Silver and Black's 2022 schedule has arrived.
Sunday, Sept. 18, the Raiders will welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Allegiant Stadium for their first home game of the 2022 season.
Kickoff is slated for 1:25 p.m. on CBS.
The Week 2 matchup is sure to be a significant one for Raiders' free-agent acquisition Chandler Jones, who in six years with the Cardinals recorded 71.5 sacks, 262 total tackles, 23 forced fumbles and 19 passes defensed on his way to three Pro Bowl nods.
Last season, the Cardinals went 11-6, finishing second in the NFC West and earning a spot at the No. 5 seed in the playoffs, later losing the wild-card game to the Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams.
The Raiders and Cardinals have met 10 times dating back to 1973, with the Silver and Black winning six of those games. The two teams last met in 2018 at State Farm Stadium, where the Raiders defeated the Cardinals, 23-21.
The rest of the Raiders' schedule will be announced at 5:00 p.m. PT across the team's social accounts, followed by NFL Network's coverage of Schedule Release '22 beginning at 5 p.m. PT.
Raiders' 2022 opponents
Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots
Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints
