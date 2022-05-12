Raiders to host Arizona Cardinals for 2022 home opener at Allegiant Stadium

Last season, the Cardinals went 11-6, finishing second in the NFC West and earning a spot at the No. 5 seed in the playoffs, later losing the wild-card game to the Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders and Cardinals have met 10 times dating back to 1973, with the Silver and Black winning six of those games. The two teams last met in 2018 at State Farm Stadium, where the Raiders defeated the Cardinals, 23-21.

The rest of the Raiders' schedule will be announced at 5:00 p.m. PT across the team's social accounts, followed by NFL Network's coverage of Schedule Release '22 beginning at 5 p.m. PT.