Raiders to host Rams for joint training camp practices

Jun 24, 2019 at 10:58 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
training-camp-main-062419
Oakland Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders will host the Los Angeles Rams for two joint practice sessions as part of the team's 2019 Training Camp schedule, the team announced Monday.

The Raiders and Rams will practice on Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Silver and Black's training camp home in Napa, Calif. The Raiders will then host the Rams in the preseason opener for both teams at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m.

It marks the second-straight season that the Raiders have hosted a visiting team at training camp, as the Silver and Black welcomed the Detroit Lions to Napa Valley last summer.

The remainder of the Raiders' training camp schedule, including specific dates and times, will be announced in the coming weeks.

