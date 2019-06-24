Raiders to host Rams for joint training camp practices

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders will host the Los Angeles Rams for two joint practice sessions as part of the team's 2019 Training Camp schedule, the team announced Monday.

The Raiders and Rams will practice on Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Silver and Black's training camp home in Napa, Calif. The Raiders will then host the Rams in the preseason opener for both teams at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m.

It marks the second-straight season that the Raiders have hosted a visiting team at training camp, as the Silver and Black welcomed the Detroit Lions to Napa Valley last summer.