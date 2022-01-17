Raiders to select No. 22 overall in upcoming 2022 NFL Draft

After finishing the season 10-7, the Raiders have the No. 22 pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held here in Las Vegas.

Draft order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker when needed, and ends with the losing Super Bowl team selecting at No. 31 and the Super Bowl champion at No. 32.

A few of the Silver and Black's picks for 2022 have via trades. They will have an additional fifth-round pick acquired from the Patriots via the Trent Brown trade in March of 2021. In that trade, they also sent their seventh-round pick to New England.

Also of note, the Raiders will be sitting out of the sixth round, as the team traded their pick to the Panthers for Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round pick.

The draft will take place April 28-30; take a look below at the draft order as it currently stands:

Current draft pick order

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)
  2. Detroit Lions (3-13-1)
  3. Houston Texans (4-13)
  4. New York Jets (4-13)
  5. New York Giants (4-13)
  6. Carolina Panthers (5-12)
  7. New York Giants -- acquired from Chicago Bears (6-11)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. New York Jets -- acquired from Seattle Seahawks (7-10)
  11. Washington Football Team (7-10)
  12. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)
  13. Cleveland Browns (8-9)
  14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
  15. Philadelphia Eagles -- acquired from Miami Dolphins (9-8)
  16. Philadelphia Eagles -- acquired from Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)
  18. New Orleans Saints (9-8)
  19. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)
  20. Pittsburgh Eagles (9-7-1)
  21. New England Patriots (10-7)
  22. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)
  23. To Be Determined
  24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Picks 25 through 32 will be determined by the outcome of the remaining postseason games.

