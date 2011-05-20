Raiders Top 10 Playoff Rushing Performances

|1.
Marcus Allen rushed for 191 yards in the Los Angeles Raiders Super Bowl XVIII victory over the Washington Redskins. He carried 20 times and recorded two TDs including a then-Super Bowl record 74-yard game-changing touchdown.
In the 2001 Wild Card game on January 12, 2002, Charlie Garner rushed 15 times for 158 yards, including an 80-yard TD run to seal the win.
On January 8, 1984, Marcus Allen carried 25 times for 154 yards, notching a 6.2 yards per carry average in the Raiders AFC Championship victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Against the Houston Oilers in the Raiders dominating win in the AFL Championship game on New Year's Eve in 1967, Hewritt Dixon rushed 21 times for 144 yards and one score, and averaged 6.9 yards per carry.
In the Oakland Raiders first Super Bowl victory (XI) on January 9, 1977, Clarence Davis registered 16 carries for 137 yards against the Minnesota Vikings.
On January 5, 1986, Marcus Allen totaled 22 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the New England Patriots during the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
During a victorious 1984 Divisional Round against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Marcus Allen carried the ball 13 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
Pete Banaszak rushed 15 times for 116 yards in the 1967 AFL Championship win over the Houston Oilers on December 31, 1967.
Nick Bell rushed for 107 yards on 20 carries in a Wild Card game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on December 28, 1991.