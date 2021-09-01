Raiders trade for LB Denzel Perryman

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired LB Denzel Perryman via a trade with the Carolina Panthers, the club announced Wednesday.

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send a 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Panthers in return for Perryman and 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

Perryman, a 5-foot-11, 240-pound linebacker, joins the Raiders having spent the first six years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers after being drafted by the club in the second round (48th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He most recently spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with the Panthers. Over his career, Perryman has appeared in 69 games with 51 starts, recording 342 tackles (244 solo), five sacks, three interceptions, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Last season, Perryman played in 13 games with six starts, compiling 48 tackles (25), one sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. In 2016, he led the team with 71 tackles and adding two sacks, one interception and two passes defensed.