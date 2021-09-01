Raiders trade for LB Denzel Perryman

Sep 01, 2021 at 09:35 AM
Raiders Public Relations
perryman-thumb-82621-main-release
Cooper Neill/AP Photo

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired LB Denzel Perryman via a trade with the Carolina Panthers, the club announced Wednesday.

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send a 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Panthers in return for Perryman and 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

Perryman, a 5-foot-11, 240-pound linebacker, joins the Raiders having spent the first six years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers after being drafted by the club in the second round (48th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He most recently spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with the Panthers. Over his career, Perryman has appeared in 69 games with 51 starts, recording 342 tackles (244 solo), five sacks, three interceptions, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Last season, Perryman played in 13 games with six starts, compiling 48 tackles (25), one sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. In 2016, he led the team with 71 tackles and adding two sacks, one interception and two passes defensed.

A native of Coral Gables, Fla., Perryman played four seasons (2011-14) at Miami (Fla.). He played in 47 games with 37 starts, posting 351 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven forced fumbles. As a senior, he led the Hurricanes with 110 tackles (79) while adding 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, six passes defensed and three forced fumbles, earning third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors while also being a semifinalist for the prestigious Butkus Award.

Photos: New Raiders LB Denzel Perryman

View photos of new linebacker Denzel Perryman in action. Over his career, Perryman has appeared in 69 games with 51 starts, recording 342 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Bob Leverone/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

David Goldman/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Ashley Landis/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Matt Dunham/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman

Previous teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015–20), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
