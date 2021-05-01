Raiders trade up again, select safety Tyree Gillespie with the No. 143 overall pick

The Raiders shipped off a couple more picks to get more help in the secondary.
The Las Vegas Raiders have traded their No. 162 and 200 overall picks to the New York Jets' No. 143 pick to select Tyree Gillespie out of Missouri. In his four years at Missouri, Gillespie racked up 12 pass breakups and 148 total tackles in 41 games of action.
The Ocala, Florida, prospect is a fast and physical safety who has held his own against some of the best the SEC has to offer, including No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts out of Florida. He's known for taking good angles on tackles and stopping the run.
With the 143rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select safety Tyree Gillespie.