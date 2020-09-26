Raiders visit Creech Air Force Base

The Las Vegas Raiders this week paid a visit to Creech Air Force Base to help boost morale of Airmen and their families that are stationed at the facility. Raiders Alumni Napoleon McCallum and Jay Schroeder and Raiderettes June and Whitney made the hour-plus drive to greet and engage service members and their families, present giveaways and thank them in person for their service to our country. McCallum is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate who played for the Raiders while also serving active duty and reached the rank of Lieutenant.

Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, located one mile northwest of the community of Indian Springs, and about 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas, is home to the famed "Hunters" of the 432d Wing and 432d Air Expeditionary Wing. The installation also houses the related operations of the British Royal Air Force's No. 39 Squadron, the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron, the Nevada Air National Guard's 232d Operations Squadron, and the Air Force Reserve's 726th Operations Group.

The Raiders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Raiders, teamed up with the USO to facilitate the event, which was the latest activity involving the Silver and Black and the military.