Raiders vs. Broncos: A primetime rivalry

Since the series' inception in 1970, the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos are tied with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins for the most meetings on Monday Night Football - 17. The Raiders have achieved a 38-29-1 record on MNF, which originated on ABC and has been carried by ESPN since 2006. From 1970 – 1990, the Raiders were the undisputed kings of Monday night, earning a 29-6-1 mark, and winning 14 Monday night clashes in a row from 1975 – 1981. That single tie came in the first Monday Night Football matchup between the Raiders and the Broncos, 23-23, on October 22, 1973.
The Broncos lead the primetime series 9-7-1, with two of those contests needing to be settled in overtime. Throughout the MNF history between these two original American Football League franchises, numerous marks have been set and dramatic events have taken place.
1973: Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns at Denver's Mile High Stadium. Kicker George Blanda's 49-yard field goal gave the Raiders a 23-20 lead in the fourth quarter, but Denver kicker Jim Turner tied it with a 35-yard field goal. The Raiders held the Broncos to just 216 yards of total offense in this 23-23 tie.
1975: The Raiders defense intercepted Broncos quarterbacks four times, running backs Harold Hart and Pete Banaszak scored on the ground as the Raiders won 17-10 in Oakland.
1980: The Raiders intercepted Broncos quarterback Craig Morton four times in what turned out to be a defensive battle. Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett scored on an eight-yard rush as the Raiders won 9-3 in Oakland.
1987: In the second game featuring replacement players during the 1987 players' strike, the Broncos claimed their first victory over the Raiders on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Vince Evans and the Raiders erased a 14-0 deficit to tie the game in the second quarter, but the Broncos' replacement players scored 16 unanswered points and earned a 30-14 win at Mile High Stadium.
1988: The Raiders traveled to Denver, overcame a 24-0 halftime deficit and took the Broncos to overtime. Kicker Chris Bahr's 44-yard field goal tied it at 27-27 in the fourth quarter, and a 35-yard Bahr field goal won it in OT, 30-27. Raiders quarterback Jay Schroeder tossed a pair of touchdown passes and the Raiders defense picked Broncos quarterback John Elway four times. Former Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett ran for 119 yards and two TDs for the Broncos.
1993: In another tight game at Mile High Stadium, the Broncos erased a 13-0 halftime deficit and took a 17-13 lead in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Jeff Hostetler hit wide receiver James Jett for a 74-yard touchdown to give the Raiders the lead. Kicker Jason Elam's 37-yard field goal tied it and then Raiders kicker Jeff Jaeger's 53-yard field goal won it 23-20. The Raiders sacked Elway seven times.
1995: The Broncos recorded the only shutout of the primetime series between the two teams, 27-0, as Elway tossed two touchdown passes and the Denver defense held the Raiders to just 169 yards of total offense in Denver.
1996: The series returned to Oakland and the two teams turned in another close one. The Raiders took a 21-16 lead in the fourth quarter as Hostetler connected with wide receiver Tim Brown for a 42-yard touchdown. Elway did him one better when he hit wide receiver Rod Smith for a 49-yard TD pass that gave the Broncos a 22-21 win.
1997: The Broncos notched a 31-3 victory at Mile High Stadium, as they sacked Raiders quarterback Jeff George four times and running back Terrell Davis scored three TDs on the ground.
1999: The Raiders and Broncos played yet another close one at Mile High. Kicker Michael Husted gave the Raiders a 21-18 lead with a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but Elam sent it to overtime with a 53-yard boot with seven seconds left in regulation. Running back Olandis Gary ripped off a 24-yard touchdown run to give the Broncos a 27-21 victory.
2000: These games at Mile High had a habit of going down to the wire. Quarterback Rich Gannon connected with Tim Brown for a 22-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 24-24 with 1:06 left. That left too much time to get Elam in range to win it 27-24 for Denver with a 41-yard field goal as time expired. This was the Raiders last appearance at Mile High Stadium.
2001: After three straight MNF contests in Denver, the teams met in Oakland once again. The Raiders led 21-6 at halftime and the Broncos never got closer than eight points as the Silver and Black won 38-28. Gannon threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns and the defense sacked quarterback Brian Griese four times.
2002: In perhaps the signature win for the Raiders in this series with the Broncos on Monday Night Football, the team was 4-4 after losing four-straight. Safety Rod Woodson's 98-yard interception for a touchdown jumpstarted the Raiders, who scored a decisive 34-10 victory and went on to an 11-5 record and a berth in the Super Bowl. This was the Raiders first appearance at Invesco Field on MNF.
2003: The Broncos jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead at Invesco Field. This time there would be no miracle comeback for the Raiders as they fell behind 31-0 early in the third quarter. Fullback Zack Crockett scored the lone touchdown for the Raiders in a 31-10 loss.
2008: The Raiders hosted the Broncos in the 2008 regular season opener and fell 41-14. Wide receivers Ashley Lelie and Ronald Curry caught fourth quarter touchdown passes from quarterback Jamarcus Russell. Wide receiver Eddie Royal caught nine passes for 146 yards for the Broncos.
2011: The Raiders and the Broncos opened the regular season on Monday Night Football once again. Already leading 13-3 late in the first half, Raiders safety Matt Giordano intercepted Broncos quarterback Kyle Orton just before halftime. This set up kicker Sebastian Janikowski's then-record tying 63-yard field goal, the longest field goal in team history. The Raiders held on for a 23-20 victory.
2013: The Raiders traveled to Denver in Week 3 for a Monday night tilt with the Broncos at Sports Authority Field. The Broncos took a 27-7 lead into the locker room at halftime and withstood a fourth quarter rally. Running back Darren McFadden connected with fullback Marcel Reece on a 16-yard TD pass late in the third quarter for the Raiders. Quarterback Peyton Manning threw for 374 yards and three scores in the 37-21 Denver win.
Of the 17 matchups between the Raiders and the Broncos on Monday Night Football, 12 have been played in Denver, nine have been decided by seven points or less, and six have been decided by three points or less. The Raiders are 3-2 at home against the Broncos all-time on MNF.
Before the Raiders and Broncos face off during Monday Night Football, take a look back at some of their matchups over the years.