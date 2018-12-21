Raiders vs. Broncos: A primetime rivalry

Since the series' inception in 1970, the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos are tied with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins for the most meetings on Monday Night Football - 17. The Raiders have achieved a 38-29-1 record on MNF, which originated on ABC and has been carried by ESPN since 2006. From 1970 – 1990, the Raiders were the undisputed kings of Monday night, earning a 29-6-1 mark, and winning 14 Monday night clashes in a row from 1975 – 1981. That single tie came in the first Monday Night Football matchup between the Raiders and the Broncos, 23-23, on October 22, 1973.

The Broncos lead the primetime series 9-7-1, with two of those contests needing to be settled in overtime. Throughout the MNF history between these two original American Football League franchises, numerous marks have been set and dramatic events have taken place.

1973: Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns at Denver's Mile High Stadium. Kicker George Blanda's 49-yard field goal gave the Raiders a 23-20 lead in the fourth quarter, but Denver kicker Jim Turner tied it with a 35-yard field goal. The Raiders held the Broncos to just 216 yards of total offense in this 23-23 tie.

1975: The Raiders defense intercepted Broncos quarterbacks four times, running backs Harold Hart and Pete Banaszak scored on the ground as the Raiders won 17-10 in Oakland.