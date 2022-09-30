Raiders vs. Broncos Gameday Traffic Alert

HENDERSON, Nev. – Fans traveling to Allegiant Stadium for Sunday's game should be advised of ongoing construction on Las Vegas Boulevard that could impact traffic on gameday. Those arriving to the game via northbound I-15 and westbound I-215 could be impacted by lane closures and potential delays due to the resort corridor construction.
The Raiders and Broncos will renew their long-standing AFC West rivalry on Sunday, Oct. 2 with kickoff slated for 1:25 p.m. (Pacific Time).
For more information on the I-15 Tropicana Project, please visit http://www.i15trop.com.
For directions and parking information for Allegiant Stadium, including public transportation options, please visit https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/directions-parking.