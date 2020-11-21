Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch the showdown between Carr and Mahomes

Nov 20, 2020 at 04:05 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders handed the Kansas City Chiefs their only loss of the season in Week 5 and will try to sweep the season series this Sunday. Under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football, the Silver and Black will host their division rival in what's sure to be one of the best primetime showdowns of the year. Whenever these two teams matchup it's sure to be an entertaining game and one you won't want to miss.

Here's how to watch the game:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, November 22

5:20 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Television)
Network: NBC
Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Sideline: Michele Tafoya
Table inside Article
National Radio Broadcast Information
Westwood One Sports
Play-by-play: Ryan Radtke
Color Analyst: Kurt Warner
Producer: Ivan Sokalsky
Table inside Article
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-Play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.

Related Content

news

Raiders vs. Broncos: How to watch Sunday's game between the division rivals

Derek Carr is playing some of the best football of his career and he's helped lead the Las Vegas Raiders to back-to-back wins over the last two weeks.
news

Raiders at Chargers: How to watch Derek Carr face OROY candidate Justin Herbert

This Sunday, two gunslingers in Derek Carr and Justin Herbert will face off in what could be a high-scoring game - you won't want to miss it.
news

Raiders at Browns: How to watch the duel between Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield 

This Sunday, the 3-3 Las Vegas Raiders travel to Cleveland to face the 5-2 Browns, who are coming off an impressive come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Raiders vs. Buccaneers: How to watch Derek Carr and Tom Brady go toe-to-toe

It's been two weeks since the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions and they're eager to get back to work after the bye week.
news

Raiders at Chiefs: How to watch the AFC West showdown between the division rivals

There's no need to overstate how much this game means to Head Coach Jon Gruden and his team. We'll see if the Silver and Black can pull out the win on the road.
news

Raiders vs. Bills: How to watch the Silver and Black at Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders will be tasked with stopping Josh Allen and the undefeated Buffalo Bills this Sunday; make sure you tune in for what's sure to be a hard-fought battle.
news

Raiders at Patriots: How to watch Derek Carr and Cam Newton face off on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders are riding high after starting the season 2-0, but can they keep it going against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots?
news

Raiders vs. Saints: How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders' first home game

The Las Vegas Raiders will take the field for the first time at Allegiant Stadium this Monday, as they host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
news

Raiders at Panthers: How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders' first game

The Las Vegas Raiders will take the field for the first time this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
news

Raiders at Broncos: How to watch the regular-season finale

The Oakland Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive this past Sunday by defeating the Chargers, but will need to win against Denver this week.
news

Raiders at Chargers: Division rivals will clash in Los Angeles

The Oakland Raiders are traveling south for their final regular-season game with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertising