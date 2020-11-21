Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch the showdown between Carr and Mahomes

The Las Vegas Raiders handed the Kansas City Chiefs their only loss of the season in Week 5 and will try to sweep the season series this Sunday. Under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football, the Silver and Black will host their division rival in what's sure to be one of the best primetime showdowns of the year. Whenever these two teams matchup it's sure to be an entertaining game and one you won't want to miss.
Here's how to watch the game:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, November 22
5:20 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network:
|NBC
|Play-by-Play:
|Al Michaels
|Color Analyst:
|Cris Collinsworth
|Sideline:
|Michele Tafoya
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Westwood One Sports
|Play-by-play:
|Ryan Radtke
|Color Analyst:
|Kurt Warner
|Producer:
|Ivan Sokalsky
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Watch on Mobile
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.