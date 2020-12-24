Raiders vs. Dolphins: How to watch the Silver and Black on Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Week 16 for a showdown on Saturday. The Silver and Black might be banged up, but they're not out of the playoff picture just yet, so they'll muster all they can to defend their home field.
Here's how to watch the game:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, December 26
5:15 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network:
|NFL Network
|Play-by-Play:
|Joe Davis
|Color Analyst:
|Kurt Warner
|Sideline:
|Melissa Stark
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Watch on Mobile
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.