Raiders vs. Patriots Quick Hits

Oct 03, 2011 at 03:23 AM
100311-quickhits-story.jpg

RB Darren McFadden breaks loose for a 41-yard gain. Photo by Tony Gonzales

RB Darren McFadden rushed 75 yards on 14 attempts and continues to lead the NFL in rushing yards through Sunday with 468, averaging 6.2 yards per rush.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey had a career-best 115 receiving yards.

TE Kevin Boss had four receptions for 78 yards, averaging 19.5 yards per catch.

RB Michael Bush scored his third rushing touchdown of the season.

WR Denarius Moore scored another touchdown, making it three on the season, two receiving and one rushing for the rookie.

The Raiders offense had 504 total yards, out-gaining the Patriots by 95 yards. They had 160 yards rushing and 344 yards passing. 

Safety Tyvon Branch led the team in total tackles with eight.

Through four regular season games, K Sebastian Janikowski has scored 33 points (seven field goals and 12 PATs).

P Shane Lechler is averaging 55.7 yards per punt with a long of 77.

