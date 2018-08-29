Raiders at Seahawks: How to watch or listen to the Silver and Black's final preseason game of 2018

Aug 29, 2018 at 09:23 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Finally, at long last we've come to the end of the Oakland Raiders preseason slate.

The Silver and Black will conclude the preseason Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks, which means the regular season is right around the corner. September 10th the Raiders will host the Los Angeles Rams at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for a showdown on Monday Night Football, and it can't get here soon enough.

Before we can officially move past the preseason, the Raiders will try to leave CenturyLink Field with a win.

Here's how you can watch or listen to the game:

Oakland Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

CenturyLink Field

Thursday, August 30

7:00 p.m. PT

Broadcast Information

Television:

KTVU-2/KICU-36 (Bay Area)

KVVU (Las Vegas)

Play-by-play: Beth Mowins

Color analyst: Matt Millen and Rich Gannon

Sideline: John Tournour "JT The Brick"

Radio:

Raiders Radio Network

Flagship: KCBS 740 AM/106.9 FM Listen Live Here

Play-by-play: Brent Musburger

Color analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

Sideline: Chris Townsend

Spanish Flagship: La Z 1490-AM/107.5-FM

Play-by-play: Fernando Arias

Color analyst: Ambrosio Rico

Online

Be sure to follow along with the Raiders.com or listen live in-market with our official mobile app.

Game Feed

In case you're unable to follow along on a television set, or just want to view live updates from a multitude of media outlets, with some mixed in commentary follow along with the Oakland Raiders Official Game Feed on Raiders.com. From polls, photos, and highlights, the Game Feed provides a different look at the overall game experience, so don't miss out.

NFL Game Pass

Watch Friday's game ON DEMAND online with NFL Game Pass after the game. In fact, you can watch just about every NFL preseason game online with Game Pass.

International fans in select countries can watch regular season games LIVE online as well. Game Pass is also available in Europe!

NFL Game Pass provides ON DEMAND replays of all 256 Regular Season Games, Playoff Games and Super Bowl, On-Demand, in HD in the United States.

