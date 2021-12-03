Raiders vs. Washington Football Team: How to watch the Silver and Black take on their latest NFC East opponent

Dec 03, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) host the Washington Football Team (5-6) this week.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team

Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, December 5

1:05 p.m. PT

Television Broadcast Information
Network: FOX
Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
Color Analyst: Greg Olsen
Sideline/Field: Pam Oliver
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst: Harry Ruiz

Watch the game in-market on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. The livestream will also be available for web users on Raiders.com via iOS mobile devices.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Vote for your Raiders to get to the 2022 Pro Bowl

Take a look at the members of the Silver and Black looking to make it to the 2022 Pro Bowl. (Stats as of Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021)

S Johnathan Abram 2021 Stats: 94 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 3 quarterback knockdowns, 2 quarterback hurries, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
1 / 24

S Johnathan Abram

2021 Stats: 94 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 3 quarterback knockdowns, 2 quarterback hurries, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson 2021 Stats: 24 field goals made, 23 made PATs, 95 total points
2 / 24

K Daniel Carlson

2021 Stats: 24 field goals made, 23 made PATs, 95 total points

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr 2021 Stats: 278 competitions for 3,414 passing, 27 rushes for 73 yards, 17 touchdowns
3 / 24

QB Derek Carr

2021 Stats: 278 competitions for 3,414 passing, 27 rushes for 73 yards, 17 touchdowns

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole 2021 Stats: 45 punts for 2,303 yards, 1 forced fumble, 1 tackle
4 / 24

P AJ Cole

2021 Stats: 45 punts for 2,303 yards, 1 forced fumble, 1 tackle

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby 2021 Stats: 30 tackles, 24 QB hits, 5 sacks, 2 pass deflections
5 / 24

DE Maxx Crosby

2021 Stats: 30 tackles, 24 QB hits, 5 sacks, 2 pass deflections

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Kenyan Drake 2021 Stats: 62 rushes for 254 yards, 29 receptions for 283 yards, 3 touchdowns
6 / 24

RB Kenyan Drake

2021 Stats: 62 rushes for 254 yards, 29 receptions for 283 yards, 3 touchdowns

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Bryan Edwards 2021 Stats: 22 receptions for 446 yards, 2 touchdowns
7 / 24

WR Bryan Edwards

2021 Stats: 22 receptions for 446 yards, 2 touchdowns

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins 2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 QB knockdowns, 1 QB hurry, 1 pass deflection
8 / 24

DT Johnathan Hankins

2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 QB knockdowns, 1 QB hurry, 1 pass deflection

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Casey Hayward Jr. 2021 Stats: 31 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1 safety
9 / 24

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

2021 Stats: 31 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1 safety

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nate Hobbs 2021 Stats: 51 tackles, 3 QB hits, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, 1 force fumble
10 / 24

CB Nate Hobbs

2021 Stats: 51 tackles, 3 QB hits, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, 1 force fumble

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs 2021 Stats: 111 rushes for 420 yards, 30 receptions for 198 yards, 6 touchdowns
11 / 24

RB Josh Jacobs

2021 Stats: 111 rushes for 420 yards, 30 receptions for 198 yards, 6 touchdowns

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Quinton Jefferson 2021 Stats: 33 tackles, 10 QB hits, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles,
12 / 24

DT Quinton Jefferson

2021 Stats: 33 tackles, 10 QB hits, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles,

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt 2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pass deflection
13 / 24

S Dallin Leavitt

2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pass deflection

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cory Littleton 2021 Stats: 89 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB hits, 0.5 sacks,
14 / 24

LB Cory Littleton

2021 Stats: 89 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB hits, 0.5 sacks,

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller 2021 Stats: 738 offensive snaps
15 / 24

T Kolton Miller

2021 Stats: 738 offensive snaps

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tre'von Moehrig 2021 Stats: 38 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception
16 / 24

S Tre'von Moehrig

2021 Stats: 38 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Foster Moreau 2021 Stats: 12 receptions for 135 yards, 3 touchdowns
17 / 24

TE Foster Moreau

2021 Stats: 12 receptions for 135 yards, 3 touchdowns

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Yannick Ngakoue 2021 Stats: 22 tackles, 15 QB hits, 8 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles
18 / 24

DE Yannick Ngakoue

2021 Stats: 22 tackles, 15 QB hits, 8 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Denzel Perryman 2021 Stats: 121 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 knockdown
19 / 24

LB Denzel Perryman

2021 Stats: 121 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 knockdown

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow 2021 Stats: 64 receptions for 658 yards, 2 rushes for 7 yards, 4 touchdowns
20 / 24

WR Hunter Renfrow

2021 Stats: 64 receptions for 658 yards, 2 rushes for 7 yards, 4 touchdowns

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg 2021 Stats: 97 snaps, 1 tackle
21 / 24

LS Trent Sieg

2021 Stats: 97 snaps, 1 tackle

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Solomon Thomas 2021 Stats: 24 tackles, 11 QB hits, 3.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbled,
22 / 24

DT Solomon Thomas

2021 Stats: 24 tackles, 11 QB hits, 3.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbled,

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Darren Waller 2021 Stats: 53 receptions for 643 yards, 2 touchdowns
23 / 24

TE Darren Waller

2021 Stats: 53 receptions for 643 yards, 2 touchdowns

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
LB K.J. Wright 2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 1 QB hurry
24 / 24

LB K.J. Wright

2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 1 QB hurry

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
