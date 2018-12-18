Raiders to host Denver Broncos in AFC West showdown on Christmas Eve

The Raiders enter Week 16 following a 16-30 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals, giving the team a 2-2 record against AFC North clubs this season. In the contest, QB Derek Carr again etched himself in the franchise record books, this time by surpassing Rich Gannon for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception. Carr, now at 299 attempts, bested Gannon's mark of 277 set back in 2001. Carr's nine-game streak without an INT is currently NFL's longest active streak following the conclusion of Week 15. Carr will also enter Monday night's matchup just 303 yards away from his first 4,000-yard season, as his current mark of 3,697 yards rank 10th-most in the NFL in 2018. In his first extensive action on offense, TE Darren Waller notched a career-high 44-yard reception that led to a TE Lee Smith TD reception on the ensuing play, early in the second frame. It marked Smith's third consecutive game hauling in a score from Carr. On special teams, K Daniel Carlson tied career bests with three FGs made and connecting on a boot from 50 yards out. Since Week 10, Carlson has connected on all 12 FG attempts, a number that ranks tied for third in the NFL, and connected on all 11 PATs. On defense, S Karl Joseph led the way with eight stops (six solo) on the day and recorded his first sack of the 2018 campaign, while S Erik Harris hauled in his first career INT.