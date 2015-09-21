Ravens Give Raiders Credit Following Defeat in Oakland

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh and Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio shake hands after the game. Photo by Tony Gonzales/Raiders.com.
Members of the Baltimore Ravens, a perennial playoff contender, gave the Oakland Raiders plenty of credit after a hard-fought game the Raiders won 37-33 in thrilling fashion in Oakland this past Sunday.
Veteran offensive tackle Marshall Yanda, who had the unenviable task of facing a Raiders front that features defensive ends Justin Tuck and Khalil Mack and linebacker Aldon Smith, said the Raiders outplayed the Ravens.
"Oakland was a better team today. Obviously they did things pretty [well] on defense, and they did things [well] offensively – and they had some turnovers too. So give them the credit, they outplayed us today," Yanda said. "Obviously that's tough for us to swallow but when you don't play well and they do play well, you're going to lose. They're men over there. They're paid over there too. They've got plays to make and they've got to work their tails off too."
Free safety Kendrick Lewis was impressed with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's ability to get the ball to the Silver and Black's playmakers.
"He [Carr] did a good job getting the ball out of his hands fast, getting it to the playmakers," Lewis said. It's more of a space game, getting the ball to the playmakers hands and letting them run and make plays."
Raiders wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree each surpassed 100 yards receiving and each caught a touchdown pass. Carr was able to march the Raiders 80 yards in less than two minutes and connect with wide receiver Seth Roberts for the game-winning score. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said his team was outplayed and outcoached.
"They [Raiders] had us off balance the whole game. They ran it out, they spread us out, tightened up a little bit, threw those screens out to get yards, made us miss tackles, made big plays in the first half, had a couple of double moves and threw it over our head," Harbaugh said. "We missed a coverage or two. We played wrongly and incorrectly. When you give up big plays in the first half and the wide screens in the second half. We played better, but we didn't stop them from running the ball. It was our fault in the final drive, obviously. We got out-played and we got out-coached, there's no doubt about it. We have to find a way to win the game at the end."
Game action photos from the Raiders Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens.