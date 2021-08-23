Raiders re-sign T Devery Hamilton, release CB Rasul Douglas

Aug 23, 2021 at 01:57 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent T Devery Hamilton, the club announced Monday.

Hamilton, the 6-foot-6, 311-pound tackle, originally signed with the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in May, spending the offseason program and part of training camp with the club.

The Ellicott City, Md., native played one year at Duke (2020) after spending four years at Stanford (2016-19). He appeared in 38 career games with 21 starts, earning Academic All-Pac-12 honors twice.

In additional transactions, the Raiders have released CB Rasul Douglas and G Parker Ehinger and waived P Corliss Waitman.

Silver and Black and White: Preseason Week 2 vs. Rams

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell's (99) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell's (99) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood's (70) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood's (70) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
3 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV's (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV's (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
9 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
11 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
13 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
14 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans with signs before the Raiders' preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
15 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders fans with signs before the Raiders' preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
16 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
17 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson huddles with the quarterbacks in the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
18 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson huddles with the quarterbacks in the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders tight ends huddle during warm ups before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 45

The Las Vegas Raiders tight ends huddle during warm ups before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
21 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
22 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line huddles during warm ups before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
23 / 45

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line huddles during warm ups before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
24 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) rushes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
25 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) rushes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) receives the snap during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) receives the snap during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) is congratulated on the sidelines by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) is congratulated on the sidelines by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
35 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
36 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
37 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
38 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
39 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) is congratulated by tight end Alex Ellis (81) after making a 29-yard touchdown catch and during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
40 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) is congratulated by tight end Alex Ellis (81) after making a 29-yard touchdown catch and during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
41 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field after making a 29-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
42 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field after making a 29-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
43 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) defends during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
44 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) defends during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) is congratulated by defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) after making a defensive stop during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
45 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) is congratulated by defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) after making a defensive stop during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
