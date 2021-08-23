Raiders re-sign T Devery Hamilton, release CB Rasul Douglas

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent T Devery Hamilton, the club announced Monday.
Hamilton, the 6-foot-6, 311-pound tackle, originally signed with the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in May, spending the offseason program and part of training camp with the club.
The Ellicott City, Md., native played one year at Duke (2020) after spending four years at Stanford (2016-19). He appeared in 38 career games with 21 starts, earning Academic All-Pac-12 honors twice.
In additional transactions, the Raiders have released CB Rasul Douglas and G Parker Ehinger and waived P Corliss Waitman.
