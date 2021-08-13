Ribbon-Cutting Marks Official Opening of Allegiant Stadium

HENDERSON, Nev. – The long-awaited moment is finally upon us. The first time Raiders Owner Mark Davis will set foot in Allegiant Stadium to watch the Silver & Black play, after he made good on a pledge last season to not attend a game until Raider Nation could join him.

On Saturday, August 14, before kickoff of the 2021 preseason opener, Davis will cut the ribbon during a special ceremony to officially open what he called the Silver & Black's "field of dreams" three years, nine months and one day ago during groundbreaking ceremonies at this very same location.

"We are going to kick it off the right way with 65,000 people," Davis said. "It may be a preseason game but it's going to be our party as well because it's the first time, No. 1, a vast majority of Raiders fans will be in the stadium, but it will also be the first time I'll be in there for an event."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. in the Ford Plaza at the north end of Allegiant Stadium. All doors will open following the ribbon-cutting to allow ticket holders for Saturday's game inside to experience what Allegiant Stadium has to offer.