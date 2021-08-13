ribboncuttingthumb_81321

Ribbon-Cutting Marks Official Opening of Allegiant Stadium

HENDERSON, Nev. – The long-awaited moment is finally upon us. The first time Raiders Owner Mark Davis will set foot in Allegiant Stadium to watch the Silver & Black play, after he made good on a pledge last season to not attend a game until Raider Nation could join him.

On Saturday, August 14, before kickoff of the 2021 preseason opener, Davis will cut the ribbon during a special ceremony to officially open what he called the Silver & Black's "field of dreams" three years, nine months and one day ago during groundbreaking ceremonies at this very same location.

"We are going to kick it off the right way with 65,000 people," Davis said. "It may be a preseason game but it's going to be our party as well because it's the first time, No. 1, a vast majority of Raiders fans will be in the stadium, but it will also be the first time I'll be in there for an event."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. in the Ford Plaza at the north end of Allegiant Stadium. All doors will open following the ribbon-cutting to allow ticket holders for Saturday's game inside to experience what Allegiant Stadium has to offer.

"It's our house but we got to give them the keys," Davis said. "And I think finally on the 14th, they are going to have the key to walk into their house and really see what we built, and it's a football stadium first."

The day will celebrate not only the opening of the stadium to all, but it will honor the 12,000-plus men and women who were members of an ultra-diverse workforce who contributed more than six million labor hours to the design and construction of the Raiders' new home.

It is only fitting this milestone moment in the history of the Raiders, Las Vegas, the NFL and the world, is being celebrated with Hall of Fame entertainment.

Singer-songwriter Judith Hill, who opened the groundbreaking ceremony in November 2017 with a rousing live performance, will once again perform alongside the Las Vegas House of Blues Choir in a special pregame show before the Raiders face the Seattle Seahawks.

Las Vegas resident and music industry icon Marie Osmond joins an illustrious list of performers who have honored America before a Raiders game as the multiple gold and platinum selling artist and chart-topper will sing the National Anthem prior to kickoff of the Silver and Black's lone home preseason game of 2021. Osmond has spent over a decade performing on the Las Vegas Strip.

Lifelong Raiders fan and entertainment superstar Carlos Santana will headline the halftime show during Saturday's game. Santana's music has been a fixture at Raiders games for decades and the chords of his music help make up the fabric of a Raiders gameday as his hit tunes have been both in-stadium and tailgate favorites.

Santana and recently enshrined Pro Hall of Famer Tom Flores share a special relationship which dates back decades. Flores, the two-time Super Bowl-winning Raiders Head Coach, and Santana, who has entertained audiences in Las Vegas for a half-century, have followed each other's careers and formed a bond as their families share similar backgrounds. 

The Greatness of the Raiders is in its future. And that future is now!

 "It was built for the Raiders. It was built for the Nation. It was built for our alumni. It was built for everybody, and it was built for the people of Las Vegas because they put their skin in the game as well," Davis said. "We are just so proud of it and when you see people out there at all hours, which I have, it just really legitimizes what we did. I'm just so excited about it."

It has been built. Welcome in Raider Nation, and the world!

From Start to Finish: The building of Allegiant Stadium

From the groundbreaking ceremony to the Raiders' first regular-season home game in Las Vegas, take a look back at photos from the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders communities celebrate the groundbreaking of Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 88

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders communities celebrate the groundbreaking of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Governor of Nevada, Brian Sandoval, Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis, and NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, break ground at the groundbreaking of Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 88

Governor of Nevada, Brian Sandoval, Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis, and NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, break ground at the groundbreaking of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Joe Durkin/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Joe Durkin/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers, Las Vegas officials, and Raiders staff and executives gather for a topping out ceremony and the naming rights announcement of Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 88

Construction workers, Las Vegas officials, and Raiders staff and executives gather for a topping out ceremony and the naming rights announcement of Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Roberts/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers, Las Vegas officials, and Raiders staff and executives gather for a topping out ceremony and the naming rights announcement of Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 88

Construction workers, Las Vegas officials, and Raiders staff and executives gather for a topping out ceremony and the naming rights announcement of Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Roberts/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis signs a construction beam during a topping out ceremony and the naming rights announcement of Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 88

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis signs a construction beam during a topping out ceremony and the naming rights announcement of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain speaks during a Raiders hosted lunch for construction workers of Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 88

Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain speaks during a Raiders hosted lunch for construction workers of Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Roberts/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis speaks during a Raiders hosted lunch for construction workers of Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 88

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis speaks during a Raiders hosted lunch for construction workers of Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Roberts/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Roberts/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Roberts/Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visited Allegiant Stadium to see an update on the progress and take a tour of the construction site with Owner Mark Davis and President Marc Badain.
37 / 88

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visited Allegiant Stadium to see an update on the progress and take a tour of the construction site with Owner Mark Davis and President Marc Badain.

John McGillen/NFL
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visited Allegiant Stadium to see an update on the progress and take a tour of the construction site with Owner Mark Davis and President Marc Badain.
38 / 88

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visited Allegiant Stadium to see an update on the progress and take a tour of the construction site with Owner Mark Davis and President Marc Badain.

John McGillen/NFL
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Lifelong Raiders fan and season ticket holder Jaime Diaz lifts the covering off the six seats he holds personal seat licenses for.
42 / 88

Lifelong Raiders fan and season ticket holder Jaime Diaz lifts the covering off the six seats he holds personal seat licenses for.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look at the first six seats installed in Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 88

A look at the first six seats installed in Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and President Marc Badain pose for a photo with the Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak during an official announcement of the Raiders changing their name to the Las Vegas Raiders.
46 / 88

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and President Marc Badain pose for a photo with the Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak during an official announcement of the Raiders changing their name to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers and Las Vegas Raiders executives gather at Allegiant Stadium for the "Big Flush", a plumbing test where all the toilets in the stadium are flushed at one time.
54 / 88

Construction workers and Las Vegas Raiders executives gather at Allegiant Stadium for the "Big Flush", a plumbing test where all the toilets in the stadium are flushed at one time.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers and Las Vegas Raiders executives gather at Allegiant Stadium for the "Big Flush", a plumbing test where all the toilets in the stadium are flushed at one time.
55 / 88

Construction workers and Las Vegas Raiders executives gather at Allegiant Stadium for the "Big Flush", a plumbing test where all the toilets in the stadium are flushed at one time.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers and engineers test Allegiant Stadium's blackout evacuation safety measures.
63 / 88

Construction workers and engineers test Allegiant Stadium's blackout evacuation safety measures.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers prepare to move in the field tray at Allegiant Stadium by rolling up the artificial turf field and removing retractable seating.
65 / 88

Construction workers prepare to move in the field tray at Allegiant Stadium by rolling up the artificial turf field and removing retractable seating.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers prepare to move in the field tray at Allegiant Stadium by rolling up the artificial turf field and removing retractable seating.
66 / 88

Construction workers prepare to move in the field tray at Allegiant Stadium by rolling up the artificial turf field and removing retractable seating.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers prepare to move in the field tray at Allegiant Stadium by testing the motors and rails that will transport the field in and out of the stadium.
67 / 88

Construction workers prepare to move in the field tray at Allegiant Stadium by testing the motors and rails that will transport the field in and out of the stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers prepare to move in the field tray at Allegiant Stadium by testing the motors and rails that will transport the field in and out of the stadium.
68 / 88

Construction workers prepare to move in the field tray at Allegiant Stadium by testing the motors and rails that will transport the field in and out of the stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers prepare to move in the field tray at Allegiant Stadium by testing the motors and rails that will transport the field in and out of the stadium.
69 / 88

Construction workers prepare to move in the field tray at Allegiant Stadium by testing the motors and rails that will transport the field in and out of the stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers roll the field tray into Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 88

Construction workers roll the field tray into Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers roll the field tray into Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 88

Construction workers roll the field tray into Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers roll the field tray into Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 88

Construction workers roll the field tray into Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 88

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 88

Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
77 / 88

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis makes an announcement to the team before practice at 2020 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 88

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis makes an announcement to the team before practice at 2020 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is introduced onto the field before a practice at 2020 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 88

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is introduced onto the field before a practice at 2020 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 88

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 88

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The field is painted in preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural home opener at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 88

The field is painted in preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural home opener at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The field is painted in preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural home opener at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 88

The field is painted in preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural home opener at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The field is painted in preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural home opener at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 88

The field is painted in preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural home opener at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 88

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kickoff during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium. The kickoff was the first play at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 88

Las Vegas Raiders kickoff during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium. The kickoff was the first play at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
back to top

Related Content

news

Jazz, Funk, Hip-Hop, Rock and Soul – The Sounds of Raider Nation Return to the Gameday Experience

The Raiders' gameday experience has historically combined the cacophony of action on the gridiron, the roar of the crowd and soul-stirring live band music.
news

Raiders sign DT Ethan Westbrooks

Westbrooks spent the 2020 offseason with the 49ers and the 2019 offseason with the Silver and Black.
news

Raiders add QB Case Cookus

Cookus originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2020.
news

Raiders add former Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough

Scarbrough was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowler DT Gerald McCoy

McCoy was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round (third overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign OL Jeremiah Poutasi

Over his career, Poutasi has appeared in 12 games with eight starts.
news

Raiders place LB James Onwualu on Reserve/Retired list, waive RB Darius Jackson

RB Jalen Richard also returned to practice from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Raiders bring back K Dominik Eberle

Eberle was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
news

Raiders place RB Theo Riddick on Reserve/Retired list

RB Kenyan Drake and DT Darius Stills also returned to practice from the NFI list.
news

Raiders sign RBs Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons

The Raiders added depth to the running back room with a pair of free-agent signings.
news

Raiders place Kenyan Drake on NFI, two on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Silver and Black have made the following transactions, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising