Rodney Hudson earns Commitment to Excellence Award for third straight year

Center Rodney Hudson earned the Commitment to Excellence Award for the third straight year. The Commitment to Excellence Award, voted on by the players, is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season. The honor originated in 1967 as the Gorman Award and was re-named the Commitment to Excellence Award in 1983. Hudson becomes the first Raider to win the award in three consecutive years. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown was named the Commitment to Excellence Award winner six times while another Pro Football Hall of Famer, Marcus Allen, won the honor five times. Another Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ken Stabler was, like Hudson, also a three-time recipient.
Here is a complete list of previous Commitment to Excellence Award winners:
|1967 QB Daryle Lamonica
|1985 RB Marcus Allen
|2002 WR Tim Brown
|1968 C Jim Otto
|1986 DT Bill Pickel
|2003 WR Jerry Rice
|1969 CB Willie Brown
|1987 RB Marcus Allen
|2004 WR Ronald Curry, OL Barry Sims
|1970 QB/K George Blanda
|1988 RB Marcus Allen
|2005 DE Derrick Burgess
|1971 C Jim Otto
|1989 DE Greg Townsend
|2006 CB Nnamdi Asomugha
|1972 RB Marv Hubbard
|1990 DE Greg Townsend
|2007 RB Justin Fargas
|1973 QB Ken Stabler
|1991 S Ronnie Lott
|2008 CB Nnamdi Asomugha
|1974 QB Ken Stabler
|1992 RB Marcus Allen, CB Terry McDaniel
|2009 RB Justin Fargas, TE Zach Miller
|1975 RB Pete Banaszak
|1993 WR Tim Brown
|2010 RB Rock Cartwright
|1976 QB Ken Stabler
|1994 CB Terry McDaniel
|2011 RB Rock Cartwright
|1977 RB Mark Van Eeghen
|1995 WR Tim Brown
|2012 LS Jon Condo
|1978 TE Dave Casper
|1996 QB Jeff Hostetler
|2013 FB Marcel Reece
|1979 TE Raymond Chester
|1997 WR Tim Brown, QB Jeff George, DT Russell Maryland
|2014 S Charles Woodson
|1980 LB Ted Hendricks
|2015 S Charles Woodson
|1981 LB Rod Martin
|1998 LB Greg Biekert
|2016 QB Derek Carr
|1982 N/A
|1999 WR Tim Brown
|2017 C Rodney Hudson
|1983 LB Rod Martin
|2000 QB Rich Gannon
|2018 C Rodney Hudson
|1984 RB Marcus Allen
|2001 WR Tim Brown, G Steve Wisniewski
|2019 C Rodney Hudson