Rodney Hudson earns Commitment to Excellence Award for third straight year

Dec 15, 2019 at 12:37 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Hudson_CTE_Main_121519

Center Rodney Hudson earned the Commitment to Excellence Award for the third straight year. The Commitment to Excellence Award, voted on by the players, is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season. The honor originated in 1967 as the Gorman Award and was re-named the Commitment to Excellence Award in 1983. Hudson becomes the first Raider to win the award in three consecutive years. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown was named the Commitment to Excellence Award winner six times while another Pro Football Hall of Famer, Marcus Allen, won the honor five times. Another Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ken Stabler was, like Hudson, also a three-time recipient.

Here is a complete list of previous Commitment to Excellence Award winners:

Table inside Article
1967 QB Daryle Lamonica1985 RB Marcus Allen2002 WR Tim Brown
1968 C Jim Otto1986 DT Bill Pickel2003 WR Jerry Rice
1969 CB Willie Brown1987 RB Marcus Allen2004 WR Ronald Curry, OL Barry Sims
1970 QB/K George Blanda1988 RB Marcus Allen2005 DE Derrick Burgess
1971 C Jim Otto1989 DE Greg Townsend2006 CB Nnamdi Asomugha
1972 RB Marv Hubbard1990 DE Greg Townsend2007 RB Justin Fargas
1973 QB Ken Stabler1991 S Ronnie Lott2008 CB Nnamdi Asomugha
1974 QB Ken Stabler1992 RB Marcus Allen, CB Terry McDaniel2009 RB Justin Fargas, TE Zach Miller
1975 RB Pete Banaszak1993 WR Tim Brown2010 RB Rock Cartwright
1976 QB Ken Stabler1994 CB Terry McDaniel2011 RB Rock Cartwright
1977 RB Mark Van Eeghen1995 WR Tim Brown2012 LS Jon Condo
1978 TE Dave Casper1996 QB Jeff Hostetler2013 FB Marcel Reece
1979 TE Raymond Chester1997 WR Tim Brown, QB Jeff George, DT Russell Maryland2014 S Charles Woodson
1980 LB Ted Hendricks2015 S Charles Woodson
1981 LB Rod Martin1998 LB Greg Biekert2016 QB Derek Carr
1982 N/A1999 WR Tim Brown2017 C Rodney Hudson
1983 LB Rod Martin2000 QB Rich Gannon2018 C Rodney Hudson
1984 RB Marcus Allen2001 WR Tim Brown, G Steve Wisniewski2019 C Rodney Hudson

