Rodney Hudson earns Commitment to Excellence Award for third straight year

Center Rodney Hudson earned the Commitment to Excellence Award for the third straight year. The Commitment to Excellence Award, voted on by the players, is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season. The honor originated in 1967 as the Gorman Award and was re-named the Commitment to Excellence Award in 1983. Hudson becomes the first Raider to win the award in three consecutive years. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown was named the Commitment to Excellence Award winner six times while another Pro Football Hall of Famer, Marcus Allen, won the honor five times. Another Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ken Stabler was, like Hudson, also a three-time recipient.