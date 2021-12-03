Run-DMC's Rev Run to perform at halftime on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons, the pioneering musician, accomplished author, fashion mogul, and the star of MTV's hit reality television show "Run's House," will perform at halftime this Sunday when the Raiders host Washington at Allegiant Stadium.

"I'm honored and excited to have the opportunity to perform for Raider Nation at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capital of the World," said Rev Run.

The front man of seminal hip-hop group Run-DMC, Rev Run has sold tens of millions of records worldwide and is widely credited for ushering rap music into mainstream culture. An inductee of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Run-DMC was named the greatest hip-hop artist of all-time by both MTV and VH1.

Recently, Rev Run has become a highly sought-after DJ and public speaker. Behind the turntables, Run has toured around the world headlining music festivals across Europe and performing at high-profile events such as the Super Bowl, American Music Awards, and New York Fashion Week. Run's daily inspirational words of wisdom are followed by nearly 4,000,000 people on Twitter and have established him as a thought leader in the world of social media.

Rev Run joins a diverse and talented list of performers to entertain fans during Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021. Rock star Sammy Hagar provided halftime entertainment on November 21 while electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello electrified the crowd at intermission on November 14. The Grambling State University "World Famed Tiger Marching Band" performed at halftime of the October 24 game.