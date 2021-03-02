SafeNest receives $500,000 from Intermountain Healthcare to prevent domestic violence

LAS VEGAS — SafeNest will receive a $500,000 contribution from Intermountain Healthcare to bolster its work on ending domestic violence in Nevada.

SafeNest is Nevada's largest nonprofit dedicated to ending the epidemic of domestic violence. Intermountain's contribution will support the "Coaching Boys Into Men" and "Athletes as Leaders" programs SafeNest will run in Clark County in 2021 and 2022. Both programs seek to end domestic and sexual violence before it starts by equipping young male and female athletes and their coaches with the resources and skills necessary to build healthy relationships.

Coaching Boys into Men (CBIM) is a nationally recognized evidence-based program that leverages coaches as positive role models for their male athletes and utilizes that relationship to support healthy relationship skills. The program teaches the athletes that violence never equals strength.

Athletes as Leaders (AAL) aims to empower female athletes with healthy relationship skills and build a safe and respectful culture.

Intermountain seeks to collaborate with organizations that share a similar focus on serving the Clark County Community. Intermountain has identified domestic violence prevention as one of its chief health drivers to address in Clark County.

"We can live our healthiest lives when we learn and grow in safe homes and communities," said Mikelle Moore, senior vice president and chief community health officer for Intermountain Healthcare. "We are helping to fund SafeNest's delivery of the Coaching Boys into Men and Athletes as Leaders programs because of the vital role they can play in establishing safe homes for Clark County community members."

SafeNest is committed to treating the entire continuum of violence from prevention to protection to empowerment. The innovative nonprofit not only provides a discreet haven for survivors of abuse, it is the only nonprofit in Nevada that works with batterers to address the cycle of abuse at its root. With 10 locations in Clark County, SafeNest's core, confidential services include emergency shelter, 24/7 domestic violence hotline, counseling, advocacy, and prevention education. Across all programs, SafeNest serves more than 20,000 clients annually who access over 100,000 services.

"Studies show that one in three teenagers report knowing a friend or peer who has been physically hurt by their partner," said SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger. "We also know that the severity of violence is often greater in cases where the pattern of abuse was established in adolescence."

"Programs like Coaching Boys into Men and Athletes as Leaders allow us the opportunity to stop domestic violence and sexual assault before it starts by giving young people the resources, support, and guidance they need to navigate healthy, safe relationships," said Ortenburger.

Intermountain began its partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders as their official healthcare partner in 2020. The Raiders and Intermountain have a shared determination in taking a stand to prevent domestic violence in Las Vegas and beyond.

"The Raiders are committed to devoting time, effort and resources to preventing and ending domestic violence," said Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain. "We are pleased that our partner Intermountain Healthcare is contributing to these efforts through their support of these innovative programs that develop skills necessary to build healthy relationships."