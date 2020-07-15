Shift4 Payments named the Official Credit Card Processing Company of the Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS and ALLENTOWN, Pa. — July 15, 2020 — (Business Wire) — Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), a leading provider of integrated payment processing solutions, is proud to announce today its designation as the Official Credit Card Processing Company of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium and a sponsor of the stadium.

All payment transactions at Allegiant Stadium will utilize Shift4's innovative, fully integrated suite of secure payment technologies including QR Pay and SkyTab mobile devices. These solutions are uniquely adapted to changing consumer preferences, including a new focus on contactless technologies, and are designed to provide a seamless experience for both customers and businesses. Shift4 Payments' end-to-end processing solution makes the company uniquely situated to fulfill a streamlined experience for stadium sports and entertainment venues by connecting numerous revenue centers across a complex environment through a single payment processing vendor.

"We are excited to be the Official Credit Card Processing Company of the Las Vegas Raiders," said Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4. "As a Las Vegas-based company that processes over 3.5 billion transactions annually, including for many of the largest casinos on the Las Vegas strip, we cannot wait for the inaugural season to kick off, and to show off how seamlessly our payment solutions work for customers and businesses alike."

The partnership agreement provides Shift4 extensive branding and signage throughout Allegiant Stadium including digital advertising and prominent logo placement around the venue, television, print and radio advertising, and promotional events supporting the local business community. In addition, the partnership features an exclusive club space, the "Shift4 Club," within the stadium.

"Because Allegiant Stadium has been designed to be an unparalleled, state-of-the-art facility, we need to bring in reliable partners who can help us deliver an incredibly fun and easy experience to our fans and Shift4 certainly fits that bill," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "We hope our visitors and valued merchants will be especially impressed with Shift4's contactless and mobile payment technology that makes stadium purchases so fast and easy. Additionally, the fact that Shift4 Payments is Las Vegas-based is certainly a plus."

Legends Global Partnerships represented the Raiders to secure the partnership with Shift4 Payments as a part of their duties as the stadium's official premium ticketing and sponsorships agency.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete ecosystem of solutions that extend beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For additional information, visit shift4.com.