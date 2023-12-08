Silver and Black share holiday cheer with Nellis Air Force Base families

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders took time this week to serve the community, spreading holiday cheer with Air Force personnel at Nellis Air Force Base.

Raiders players LB Robert Spillane, T Thayer Munford Jr., G Greg Van Roten, T Dalton Wagner, CB Sam Webb, and their significant others visited NAFB where they engaged with 500 Air Force families to help pick out their trees for the holidays. Throughout the evening, they decorated Raider themed ornaments, signed autographs, took pictures, and enjoyed some hot chocolate and holiday treats from the Raiders' partner, Pinkbox Doughnuts. This special event brought families together ahead of the holiday season.

"Family is everything. I wouldn't be where I am today without my family. I hope we can impact these families in a small way by bringing them a little bit of cheer," said Raiders G Greg Van Roten. "It means a lot to me. I have family that have served and it's just a great time of year to give back."

Throughout the season, the Raiders work to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation's military through partnerships and recognition. "We're very thankful to be here in honor of Raider Nation, giving back to our troops who do so much to take care of us and to keep us safe," said Raiders LB Robert Spillane.

With the goal of fostering connections, the team hopes to have a positive impact on those living in the Las Vegas community. "We really appreciate this," said Emily De Leon, Med Group Executive Officer and Group Section Commander at NAFB. "Thank you, Raider Nation for supporting our troops and the community."

NAFB is a part of the United States Air Force's Air Combat Command. The base itself covers more than 14,000 acres and is the main focal point for advanced combat aviation training. Its mission is accomplished through an array of aircraft, including fighter bombers, refuelers, and aircraft used for transport, close-air support, command and control combat search and rescue.