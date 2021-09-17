Silver & Black add Kristine Leahy to new program, Raiders: Talk of the Nation premiering Saturday

Sep 17, 2021 at 03:55 PM
Raiders Public Relations

The newest television program devoted to the Raiders will kick off this Saturday at 8:00 p.m., or immediately following college football, with the premiere of Raiders: Talk of the Nation on KTNV-ABC Channel 13, Raiders digital properties including raiders.com and on the Raiders YouTube channel.

Produced in-house by the Emmy Award-winning Silver & Black Productions, the half-hour lifestyle show focuses on the crossing routes between sports, entertainment, Las Vegas, and pop culture and is hosted by Kristine Leahy, who formerly starred on the NBC hit primetime show "American Ninja Warrior," where she was a teammate of Raiders Alumnus Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Raiders: Talk of the Nation will air every Saturday during the 2021 NFL season and the premiere episode will feature Kristine going one-on-one with the self-proclaimed "President of Raider Nation," Ice Cube, as they discuss music, sports, and, of course, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kristine Leahy
Kristine Leahy

Additionally, the segment will take viewers behind-the-scenes as Ice Cube prepares for what was an off-the-chain performance with Too $hort during halftime of the Raiders' 2021 regular season opener at Allegiant Stadium.

"I am thrilled to be involved with the Raiders organization as they continue to connect with the city of Las Vegas. This show concept is an exciting way to capture the perfect blend of sports and all the city has to offer," said Kristine, the former co-host and newswoman of Fox Sports 1's simulcast of The Herd with Colin Cowherd. She also spent two-plus years working the sidelines for March Madness and CBS Sports' regular season college football and basketball packages.

Joining Kristine on Raiders: Talk of the Nation as correspondents are Mark Shunock and Sibley Scoles, co-hosts of in-game elements during Las Vegas Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021.

