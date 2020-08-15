Sixty years ago, the first-year Oakland Raiders got their circus start in Santa Cruz

For whatever the reason, Flores said Erdelatz didn't believe in long practices. The team held two-a-days for much of camp, but there was still plenty of time to enjoy the area.

Flores said he made $50 per preseason game. "Thirty-seven dollars cleared," he said after taking advantage of a local check-cashing outfit. He was paid $350 per game in the regular season.

"We had no money, so we hung around the hotel or the Boardwalk," Flores said. "We'd look at the pretty girls on the beach, which is what most guys do with no money in their pocket."

Flores said the players had a curfew, but Erdelatz and his assistants never performed bed checks. That left an opportunity to sneak out at night, but players had to be willing to pay the price if they were caught — their job.

"Rules were still rules," Flores said. "He gave you a lot of leeway, so it was up to you."

Otto wasn't interested in putting his dream in jeopardy by going out drinking. Well, not hard stuff anyway.

"No alcohol, just beer," Otto said. (And that makes sense if you consider he hails from Wausau, Wisconsin.) "We had to be careful where we were. I didn't want to be the first one accused of having a soda."

For Otto, there was another repercussion if he lost his job, which paid him $8,000 for the season, plus a $1,000 bonus.

"'If you don't drink, you're not going to get in trouble,'" said Otto, quoting advice from his 140-pound father, Lorenz, "'If you get in trouble, I'm going to kick your (butt).'"

Otto said he respected his father too much to test the water. Plus, he wanted to become a professional football player more than anything.

"I wanted to do it in the worst way," he said. "So I didn't go out and do what a lot of the others did."

Otto did have one late night tradition: He bought a large sandwich from a nearby vendor. He wanted to make sure he didn't lose weight after all of the physically demanding practices.

Residents from Otto's hometown wanted him to make the pros, too. But they wanted him on the hometown Packers.

He said he told them, "If I'm going to play for the Packers, I gotta play some place first. So leave me alone to kick some butt."

Temptation was in the players' faces. The Laurel Inn, a watering hole, was located on Laurel Street across from Santa Cruz's football field.

"That's where the players spent most of their evenings," said Tex Ronning, 84, Santa Cruz's lightweight — roughly the equivalent of JV — football coach at the time.

Ronning said he never went in to verify. He heard it from others. "They were the talk of the town," he said of the Raiders. "And it was a popular place for everyone."

Stan Pillsbury, a three-sport athlete who graduated from Santa Cruz in '63 and lived a block away from Laurel Inn, said a large contingent of employees were bussed up to Davenport Cement Plant each day for work. They ended each shift at the Inn.