Snap Counts: Preseason Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams

DeAndré Washington gets home – Head Coach Jon Gruden said that he wanted to see Washington get some run in game action, and the former Texas Tech Red Raider didn't disappoint. No. 33 played just 15 snaps (21%) in his preseason debut, but he left an imprint on the game, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, while also adding two catches for 21 yards. His seven-yard, first quarter touchdown also resulted in the Raiders first points of the preseason.

Brandon Parker paces the offensive line – To nobody's surprise, none of the Raiders starting offensive linemen even put the pads on Saturday night against the Rams, but because of their absence, guys a little further down the depth chart got to flex their skill. Parker, the second-year linemen, fell into that category, and when all was said and done, he had played 63 snaps (86%), more than any other Raider. In fact, no player really came close to Parker's output – James Butler was next in line with 45 offensive snaps (62%).