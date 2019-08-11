Snap Counts: Preseason Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Silver and Black started the preseason in a big way Saturday night, taking down the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams 14-3.
Don't get it twisted, it's a lot fun to win – a lot of fun – but until September 9, the reps that the players on the 90-man roster get are far more valuable than the final score on the scoreboard.
That said, the Oakland Raiders are currently sitting at 1-0 in the preseason with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals fast approaching.
Before we fully shift gears to Kyler Murray and Co., let's review the playtime percentages from the game against the Rams.
|Player
|Position
|Offense
|Defense
|Special Teams
|B Parker
|T
|63 - 86%
|1 - 4%
|J Butler
|RB
|45 - 62%
|D Kirkland
|G
|44 - 60%
|2 - 8%
|J Murray
|T
|40 - 55%
|2 - 8%
|D Sharpe
|T
|39 - 53%
|1 - 4%
|J Devey
|C
|39 - 53%
|J Cooper
|G
|38 - 52%
|1 - 4%
|M Glennon
|QB
|38 - 52%
|T Roemer
|T
|37 - 51%
|2 - 8%
|M Ateman
|WR
|36 - 49%
|1 - 4%
|A James
|T
|35 - 48%
|2 - 8%
|L Cotton
|G
|35 - 48%
|1 - 4%
|K Doss
|WR
|35 - 48%
|N Peterman
|QB
|35 - 48%
|P Butler
|TE
|34 - 47%
|1 - 2%
|12 - 46%
|K Hatcher
|WR
|32 - 44%
|10 - 38%
|J Lasley
|WR
|27 - 27%
|D Pierson-El
|WR
|23 - 32%
|9 - 35%
|D Carrier
|TE
|22 - 30%
|R Gafford
|CB
|16 - 22%
|4 - 15%
|A Ingold
|FB
|15 - 21%
|1 - 2%
|7 - 27%
|F Moreau
|TE
|15 - 21%
|2 - 8%
|D Washington
|RB
|15 - 21%
|M Brown
|RB
|13 - 18%
|R Grant
|WR
|13 - 18%
|H Renfrow
|WR
|12 - 16%
|J Nelson
|WR
|4 - 5%
|N Lawson
|CB
|52 - 88%
|16 - 62%
|E Westbrooks
|DT
|43 - 73%
|1 - 4%
|D Leavitt
|FS
|33 - 56%
|22 - 85%
|M Hurst
|DT
|33 - 56%
|2 - 8%
|A Key
|DE
|33 - 56%
|1 - 4%
|T Mullen
|DB
|32 - 54%
|7 - 27%
|A Rush
|NT
|32 - 54%
|E Harris
|SS
|31 - 53%
|2 - 8%
|A Barrett
|DE
|29 - 49%
|15 - 58%
|C Ferrell
|DE
|29 - 49%
|2 - 8%
|J Richards
|SS
|28 - 47%
|22 - 85%
|K Nixon
|DB
|28 - 47%
|15 - 58%
|C Riley
|FS
|27 - 46%
|5 - 19%
|M Lee
|LB
|27 - 46%
|1 - 4%
|J Cabinda
|LB
|25 - 42%
|7 - 27%
|Q Bell
|DE
|23 - 39%
|17 - 65%
|T Coney
|LB
|21 - 36%
|16 - 62%
|D Killins
|CB
|21 - 36%
|8 - 31%
|K Farmer
|LB
|20 - 34%
|20 - 77%
|N Morrow
|LB
|17 - 29%
|1 - 4%
|J Cowser
|LB
|14 - 24%
|21 - 81%
|M Crosby
|DE
|14 - 24%
|1 - 4%
|J Abram
|DB
|14 - 24%
|B Marshall
|LB
|14 - 24%
|D Mabin
|DB
|11 - 19%
|2 - 8%
|I Johnson
|DB
|3 - 5%
|1 - 4%
|A Cole
|P
|1 - 2%
|8 - 31%
|T Sieg
|LS
|1 - 2%
|5 - 19%
|A DePaola
|LS
|5 - 19%
|J Townsend
|P
|5 -19%
|D Carlson
|K
|2 - 8%
DeAndré Washington gets home – Head Coach Jon Gruden said that he wanted to see Washington get some run in game action, and the former Texas Tech Red Raider didn't disappoint. No. 33 played just 15 snaps (21%) in his preseason debut, but he left an imprint on the game, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, while also adding two catches for 21 yards. His seven-yard, first quarter touchdown also resulted in the Raiders first points of the preseason.
Brandon Parker paces the offensive line – To nobody's surprise, none of the Raiders starting offensive linemen even put the pads on Saturday night against the Rams, but because of their absence, guys a little further down the depth chart got to flex their skill. Parker, the second-year linemen, fell into that category, and when all was said and done, he had played 63 snaps (86%), more than any other Raider. In fact, no player really came close to Parker's output – James Butler was next in line with 45 offensive snaps (62%).
Keelan Doss makes Saturday night a memorable one – I have a feeling that Keelan Doss won't forget his NFL debut for a really long time. The Alameda, Calif., native, who grew up just miles from the Raiders practice facility, played 35 offensive snaps (48%), and while that would be cause for celebration in and of itself, the UC Davis-product made it extra special by hauling in a third-quarter touchdown from Nathan Peterman. Sports, man, it doesn't get any better than that.
Defense
Arden Key takes down the quarterback – There probably wasn't a Raiders player on the defensive side of the football that had a better night than Arden Key Saturday against the Rams. The rangy defensive end played 33 snaps (56%), filling up the stat sheet with three tackles, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a sack. No. 99 has looked good throughout training camp, and it was good to see him carry that momentum into the preseason; big things are expected of him in Year Two.
Marquel Lee leads the defense – Marquel Lee was another Raider who put some quality film out there Saturday night against the Rams. In total, he played 27 snaps (46%), tallying a team-high five tackles and one tackle for loss. Top to bottom, the Raiders linebacking corps is deeper than it was just a year ago, and I think that Lee will benefit tremendously from having some veteran presences in that room.
Clelin Ferrell gets his feet wet – Saturday's game was, in many senses, all about the rookies. Excluding Josh Jacobs, the entirety of the Raiders draft class played, including No. 4 overall pick, Clelin Ferrell. At game's end, Ferrell had played 29 defensive snaps (49%), finishing his first sojourn in Silver and Black with two tackles, and one tackle for loss.
Take a look at the action from the Oakland Raiders' preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.